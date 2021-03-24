New Apex Legends Update Will Nerf Octane’s Mobility

Upcoming adjustments to two of Apex Legends‘ strongest characters could be the first steps toward making major metagame changes.

Earlier this month, Respawn rolled out a new event called Chaos Theory for the battle royale, in which it also bundled a number of alterations for the likes of Gibraltar and Bangalore. As always, these tweaks were largely a part of an ongoing incremental process to ensure power level parity between as much of the game’s roster as possible, but there’s still a ways to go yet until balance reaches a point that the developer is happy with. Octane and Horizon, in particular, it would seem, are next in line to receive some much-needed tuning, especially with regard to mobility when compared to their peers.

Either through gravity manipulation or self-dosing of a performance-enhancing drug (anything goes in Kings Canyon), both Legends consistently achieve the highest win rates across all game modes (ranked and casual).

It’s worth noting, of course, that there will always be a best, but it’s the reasons why Horizon and Octane dominate the meta that are causing issues, says Respawn’s DanielZKlein. Over on Reddit, the lead game designer details that while a final decision has yet to be made, any reworks will take place with mobility creep in mind. Because the problematic pair are so much more nimble than every other participant in the Apex Games, the dev doesn’t want to be in a position where it feels each subsequent addition has to be faster as a baseline

As for when fans can expect all of this to hit the live game, no date has been provided, though it’s likely it’ll be accompanying the next major update for Apex Legends, which is probably a recently leaked event. On that note, see here for everything we currently know about War Games.