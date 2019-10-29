Every Version Exclusive Pokémon Confirmed For Sword And Shield So Far

Pokémon Sword and Shield are just a few weeks away, meaning you’re almost out of time to make a tough decision.

As always, both versions of the upcoming Switch exclusives, while near-identical in terms of gameplay and story, feature a number of key differences. In what’s shaping up to be one of many firsts for the series, which game you ultimately decide to purchase will dictate not only which Pokémon are encountered in the wild, but the Trainers you battle, too. Generally speaking, each member of the Galar region’s Gym Challenge will be the same regardless, though at least one for each title is confirmed to be different depending on your choice.

You can hit the link provided to learn more on that front, as it’s the ‘Mons themselves that are today’s primary focus.

Developer Game Freak has yet to unveil every critter intended to appear on Sword and Shield‘s Pokédex, of course, but here’s the full list of version exclusive Pokémon as it currently stands.

Sword-exclusive Pokémon

Deino

Zweilous

Hydreigon

Jangmo-o

Hakamo-o

Kommo-o

Farfetch’d

Sirfetch’d

Zacian

Shield-exclusive Pokémon

Larvitar

Pupitar

Tyranitar

Goomy

Sliggoo

Goodra

Galarian Ponyta

Zamazenta

As you’ll no doubt have noticed, the list is currently lopsided in favor of Pokémon Sword, a discrepancy explained by the presence of Farfetch’d and its long-awaited new evolution, Sirfetch’d. Galarian Ponyta is largely expected to be Shield‘s counterpart in this regard and will correct the imbalance, assuming it, like its original Gen 1 incarnation, evolves into Galarian Rapidash. Expect a reveal of the rainbow-maned horse to arrive shortly.

In regards to the remaining exclusives specified above, only two, Zacian and Zamazenta, are new arrivals, with the rest returning from previous Generations. The former is the box legendary for Sword and Shield respectively and are rumored to be joined by another, yet to be revealed mythical Pokémon that will appear in both versions. If previous leaks are to be believed (and they’ve so far been incredibly accurate), that critter will be none other than Eternatus. See here for further details.

If you’d rather avoid any and all spoilers, however, you can discover the secrets of Pokémon Sword and Shield first-hand on November 15th.