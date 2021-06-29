Vin Diesel Says A New Riddick Game Would Add An Extra Chapter

What with the Fast & Furious franchise he helped establish taking up a large chunk of his time, Vin Diesel rarely finds the time to take on other projects. With the series’ ninth installment now available worldwide, the action star has had the chance to sit down with the press and talk about not just his most famous character of Dominic Toretto but others that he’s equally fond of.

One of those, of course, is the extraterrestrial anti-hero from Chronicles of Riddick. A lone wanderer and orphan of his race following his people’s presumed extinction, the role immediately garnered Diesel and his role a cult following and would eventually spawn two sequels to the original 2000 film, Pitch Black. While filming has yet to begin, a fourth entry, Riddick 4: Furya, is due to enter production whenever cast and crew are available, but will there be an accompanying video game this time around?

In truth, no such thing has been announced and while Diesel is a self-proclaimed gamer, even he might have a hard time finding a publisher following 2009’s disappointing Assault on Dark Athena. In stark contrast to its successor, 2004’s Escape From Butcher Bay cemented a reputation for itself as a solid shooter in its own right and one of few adaptations of a movie IP to receive nearly universal critical acclaim. Diesel recalls this success to GamesRadar while briefly touching on the topic of a third game, stating: “We did have great success with Escape From Butcher Bay. It feels like an eternity ago now. But, I imagine that we would take advantage of the gaming space and add an extra chapter.”

Would you love nothing more than to embark on another digital adventure in the Chronicles of Riddick universe, or is the series better left to its native medium? Let us know in the usual place below!