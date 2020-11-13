As promised earlier this week, Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive has revealed a brand new outfit for one of the game’s most popular characters. Leatherface, of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre fame, has been present in the asymmetrical multiplayer title since his addition back in 2017, though not until now have fans been able to choose between multiple different costumes for the deranged killer.

For those familiar with the film franchise, this latest addition to Leatherface’s wardrobe is dubbed the “Old Lady” and appears to be based on one of three masks worn by Gunnar Hansen in the original 1974 movie. As for how one goes about getting their hands on this, er, let’s say unconventional face covering, it can be purchased in-game right now for 1080 Auric Cells. Folks unwilling or unable to spend real cash on the Cells can earn them through play, either by ranking up or as a random drop from mystery boxes.

Watch: Dead By Daylight Trailer Reveals New Old Lady Leatherface Outfit 1 of 2

Leatherface is one of several slasher icons playable in Behaviour’s popular 4v1 competitive horror experience, with the likes of Silent Hill‘s Pyramid Head, Scream‘s Ghostface and Nightmare on Elm Street‘s Freddy Krueger, to name just a few, also available. Next in line to join the fun, however, are all new creations Victor and Charlotte Deshayes. Collectively known as The Twins, they’ll arrive alongside expansion A Binding of Kin at some point in December.

Exciting times ahead, then, for Dead by Daylight, which has enjoyed somewhat surprising longevity in a genre with shrinking appeal. In stark contrast, Friday the 13th: The Game developer IllFonic confirmed recently that it would be ceasing support of the title following one final update. See here for the full story.