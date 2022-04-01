Watch: Energetic new trailer for ‘Nintendo Switch Sports’

Nintendo has unveiled another new trailer for the highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch Sports, the third iteration of the Wii Sports series.

Nintendo first announced the new sports game back in their Nintendo Direct on Feb. 9, and it will bring back three of the original’s featured sports: tennis, bowling, and chambara (swordplay). The game will also introduce new sports to in the forthcoming addition: soccer, badminton, and volleyball.

Nintendo Switch Sports will feature online and local play. Just like the Wii original, Nintendo Switch Sports will encourage players to get up and going using their Joy-con controller. In addition to the three new sports added, Nintendo announced that golf will be added in a later update after the game’s release.

Back in February, Nintendo had its public online playtest, where players with Nintendo Online membership were able to help test the game’s online capabilities. Asides from playing with friends and family, players can go against others in ranked matches where you face other players based on your in-game ranking.

Nintendo Switch Sports is the third entry of the Wii Sports series, which came out back in 2006 as part of an in-game package when you bought the console. The sports title encourages players to play sports using their controllers, emulating the movements like you were playing the actual game. The series released its second title, Wii Sports Resort, later in 2009, where it featured new sports on the lineup and required the Wii Motion Plus adaptor.

Nintendo Switch Sports is now available for pre-order in the Nintendo e-shop for $39.99 and will be released on Nintendo Switch on April 29.