Watch: First Fatality For Spawn In Mortal Kombat 11 Revealed

Mortal Kombat 11 fans finally got their first look at the fighting game’s most anticipated DLC over the weekend.

Spawn, Todd McFarlane’s superpowered servant of hell, is scheduled to be unleashed in-game later this month for all players and it goes without saying that the character’s debut gameplay trailer has sent hype levels soaring to all-new heights. Not since HBO’s short-lived animated series based on Al Simmons’ death and subsequent rebirth as the titular character has Spawn looked this good in motion and McFarlane’s promise that fans wouldn’t be disappointed is an understatement, to say the least.

If you haven’t already, check out the debut trailer above, which features fellow underworld inhabitant and Mortal Kombat mainstay Scorpion getting the beating of a lifetime.

This isn’t the first time Spawn has appeared in fighting games, of course, but unlike his stay in 2002’s SoulCalibur II, the power of modern-day visuals makes NetherRealm’s interpretation a much more complete product.

Boasting chains, guns, invisibility and hellfire as just some of the many tools at his disposal, MK 11‘s version also keeps Simmons’ crimson-red cape intact and, better yet, even incorporates it into his move set. The garment also plays an integral role in Spawn’s beautifully brutal first Fatality. Dubbed “Rest in Pieces,” he begins the cinematic finisher by stripping the opponent of their skin before removing any remaining organic material from their still-living body with the cape itself.

Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait long in order to get their hands on the sixth and final member of Mortal Kombat 11‘s extended cast. Kombat Pass owners can jump straight in and start theory-crafting crazy combos on March 17th, with everyone else able to do so a week later. Expect further gameplay – including other Fatalities and Brutalities – to arrive in the run-up to launch.