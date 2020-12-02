Watch: Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 5 Trailer Teases Return Of The Seven

In case you missed it, Fortnite‘s huge crossover season with Marvel Comics came to a suitably flashy end yesterday with the arrival of Galactus.

The planet-eating supervillain, eager to chow down on Apollo Island and harness the power of the Zero Point, was sent packing back to his own universe in a hugely impressive show of solidarity. Collectively, more than 15 million players of the battle royale pulled together to bring an end to Season 4’s Nexus War, in turn ushering in an all-new threat. And while the immediate danger of Galactus has abated, the Zero Point has become unstable, resetting The Loop once more.

What exactly this means isn’t clear, though Season 5’s action-packed trailer certainly makes one thing apparent – there’s still work to be done. In order to save the island from total annihilation, Jones is recruiting the greatest hunters from across multiple realities, one of which, as previously leaked, is none other than The Mandalorian. Yes, Din Djarin, sporting his iconic suit of Beskar armor, is accompanied by Grogu (AKA Baby Yoda), both of which you can see in the video above.

Fortnite Leak Reveals The Mandalorian Crossover For Season 5 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

So far, Mando is the only crossover character confirmed for Zero Point, though we imagine, given the overarching theme, that Epic will be adding several more over the next three months. After all, if The Seven’s rumored return is to be believed, fans are going to need all the help they can get in order to prevent another calamity on the scale of last year’s Black Hole event.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see what the future brings, but in the meantime, let us know what you make of Fortnite‘s latest refresh so far in the usual place down below!