Watch: First Gameplay For Magic: The Gathering Arena On Mobile Revealed

Wizards of the Coast has made no secret of the fact that Magic: The Gathering Arena is headed to mobile, but it now looks as if the port is much closer than many first thought. As part of a meaty live stream yesterday that served as the platform for several big announcements, show host and streamer Day9 briefly revealed an on-screen look at the collectable card game running on a phone. While the make or model of the phone being used to demo Arena isn’t known, Wizards has said previously that the digital version of Magic will be available on both iOS and Android.

Check out the timestamped video above or the gallery below for your own preview of how Arena will look when it eventually hits the market.

Sadly, no specific mention of a release date beyond “soon” is mentioned during the presentation, though considering what fans were privy to looked incredibly polished, it wouldn’t be a stretch to assume that the big day isn’t too far away. Whatever the case, it’ll be interesting to see just how well Arena fares in the traditionally more casual mobile gaming market. Hearthstone, Blizzard’s own digital card game, has been playable on the go for years and continues to enjoy incredible popularity, so there’s certainly an appetite for such, though it’s worth noting that Magic represents a considerable step up in mechanical complexity compared to the former.

We’ll just have to wait and see what transpires on that front, then, though in the meantime, don’t forget to check out some of the other major reveals to come out of yesterday’s show. Alongside initial card previews for Zendikar Rising, Wizards unveiled its release schedule for Magic: The Gathering for the entirety of 2021. See here for the full story.