PlayStation’s next anticipated exclusive title, Horizon Forbidden West, is just around the corner, and now developer Guerrilla Games has decided to give us a glimpse of how the game looks on the base PS4 console.

As a mid-gen game, a lot of fans had concerns that the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel would be visually handicapped by the power of last gen’s PlayStation 4 and even its more powerful Pro counterpart, for that matter. After all, we’re talking about an eight-year-old GPU that boasts a raw output of 1.84 TFLOPS as opposed to PlayStation 5’s 10.28 TFLOPS, more than five times as powerful.

But as you can see for yourself above, Guerrilla’s meticulous optimization assures that Horizon Forbidden West on the base PlayStation 4 will be just as stunning and aesthetically pleasing to behold as its next-gen counterparts.

In fact, you can make out so many details and polygons in the released gameplay footage that it might trick you into thinking it’s a game running on current-gen hardware.

Horizon Forbidden West will continue to chronicle the story of Aloy as she traverses new corners in this post-apocalyptic world.

Apart from improvements and a ton of new features, including a reported ability to fly using the robots, the sequel will feature a much larger map full of things to explore in the open-world environment of California, Nevada, and Utah, or their in-game versions, at least.

The sequel will come out on Feb. 18 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.