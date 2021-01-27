Watch: Magic: The Gathering Kaldheim Launch Trailer Teases A Heavy Metal Adventure

Magic: The Gathering‘s first Standard expansion of the year has started rolling out across multiple platforms and formats and that can only mean one thing.

Right on cue, Wizards of the Coast has dispatched the launch trailer for Kaldheim and as previous teasers have suggested, there’s a distinctly metal theme permeating the mysterious realm’s frigid wastes. Popular Planeswalker Kaya takes center stage in the promotional material this time, sporting a wicked new haircut as she battles hordes of aggressors. As for the identity of her demonic-looking enemy, fans will assuredly be finding out more about the history and culture of Magic‘s new home over the next three months, so you’ll certainly want to be on the lookout for lore entries over on the card game’s official website.

For now, though, do yourself a favor and check out the spectacle-laden trailer above.

In terms of availability, folks on digital versions of Magic, including Arena and Online, can start cracking packs right now, while traditionalists who prefer tabletop will have to wait until next week, February 5th, to bolster their decks with Viking warriors and other Norse-inspired characters. As for what’s on course to arrive throughout the rest of 2021, spring will see Kaldheim‘s frosty climate left behind in favor of Strixhaven: School of Mages ending with a return to the spooky Lovecraftian world of Innistrad as fall rolls around.

But that’s a long way off. For now, you can get a handle on all the new cards arriving for Magic: The Gathering this month by checking out earlier previews through here.