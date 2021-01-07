Magic: The Gathering Reveals New Izzet Saga For Kaldheim

Magic: The Gathering‘s latest spoiler for upcoming expansion Kaldheim is all about giants.

The set, heavily inspired by Norse mythology, contains multiple overt references to Vikings, gods and fantastic beasts, with the giants of Jötunheimr seemingly being a particular focal point. Several reveals have already made specific reference to the race and Wizards of the Coast is opting to use 2021’s first big product launch for MTG to introduce more synergistic tools for them. Today’s addition to the card pool comes by way of streamer The Amazonian and should serve to be a popular inclusion for Izzet-colored (blue/red) decks.

Check it out for yourself in the gallery below:

As a Saga, Invasion of the Giants will take multiple turns to yield all of its potential benefits to the player, with the final payoff – assuming the opponent doesn’t destroy or otherwise counter its effect – likely proving to be a game-swinging ability. For a two-cost (1BR) enchantment, Invasion is certainly an asset to any giant-oriented deck, allowing its user to Scry, deal direct damage and reduce the cost of creatures over a period of three turns. Cards with an eclectic variety of buffs such as these often see play in any applicable Standard meta where they’re introduced, and we suspect Invasion of the Giants will be no different, so long as Wizards prints enough for the archetype.

Magic: The Gathering – Kaldheim releases next month, February 5th, for tabletop, with digital formats Arena/Online due to get the entire set one week earlier on January 29th. Those that missed previous teasers can head through here to check out some officially revealed and leaked cards shown so far.