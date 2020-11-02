Watch: Mortal Kombat 11 Reveals Savage New Rambo Brutality

Just when you thought NetherRealm Studios had already outdone itself with Mortal Kombat 11‘s existing cast of guest characters, the developer goes and pulls the fighting game’s best yet out of the bag.

John Rambo, otherwise known as cinema’s Most Fearsome One-Man Army, is scheduled to join the eternal conflict between Earthrealm and Outworld later this month, though despite being thoroughly human, we can only assume this Vietnam veteran and societal outcast is on nobody’s side but his own. That’s certainly the impression we’ve gotten so far, thanks to previous gameplay and introductory trailers, though nothing says ‘not a team player’ quite like today’s teaser. No matter who you are – get on John’s bad side, and you’ll end up in literal pieces. Not even merciless Outworld Emperor Shao Kahn could have prepared for this savage assault on his midriff.

Check out the first of many Brutalities that Rambo will have access to in-game below:

Trained to ignore pain, ignore weather, to live off the land, and perform one hell of a brutality! #MKUltimate pic.twitter.com/z4FC0Os0BV — Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (@MortalKombat) October 30, 2020

A devilishly disgusting ender it may be, then, but as with all Brutalities, it remains to be seen just how practical pulling off this particular execution in a match will be. For those not familiar with how the feature works, Brutalities, unlike more cinematic Fatalities, can only be performed by meeting a series of strict prerequisites. These can range from landing a specific combo several times in a round to grappling the opponent X amount of times. As has been the case previously, NetherRealm will likely remain tight-lipped on specifics, preferring instead to let fans discover the intricacies of Rambo’s move set on release day.

Speaking of which, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate lands on next-gen consoles on November 17th, containing the base game and all DLC. Owners of existing versions can upgrade for free and pre-order Kombat Pack 2 (which includes Rambo, Rain and Mileena) now for $14.99. See here for further details.