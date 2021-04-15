Watch: Days Gone Trailer Reveals New Features For Steam And EGS Release

Another previously PlayStation exclusive title is making the jump to other platforms in the near future.

Days Gone, Bend Studio’s criminally underrated open-world survival horror is headed to both Steam and Epic Games Store next month and will be packed with several additional features to boot. A new trailer accompanying the announcement (above) showcases several enhancements for the PC port, including ultra-wide monitor support, unlocked framerates, increased visual fidelity, customizable graphics options, and a bump to field of view. Hobbyist photographers can also look forward to the inclusion of a photo mode while those not particularly fond of the PlayStation gamepad will have the option of mouse and keyboard as well as third-party controller support (e.g. Xbox, Switch and Steam).

A big win for PC gamers, then, though disquiet among some PlayStation fans are beginning to grow. Many believe that Sony’s willingness to make its first-party library more accessible is reducing the need to buy a console at all, with PS5 owners especially still waiting for more games beyond launch titles such as Bluepoint’s Demon’s Souls remake and Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Either way, it’ll be interesting to see just how many more of these ports are still to come and there are certainly still some big-name series’ missing. Santa Monica’s God of War, as well as FromSoftware’s Bloodborne, remain high on many PC owners’ wish lists in that regard, with the latter being heavily rumored to make the transition for some time.

As for Days Gone, a recent report from Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier recently revealed that a pitched second installment was declined by Sony due to the original’s mixed critical, prompting senior leadership at Bend Studio to leave the company. See here for more details.