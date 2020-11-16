Watch: Rambo And The Terminator Fight In New Mortal Kombat 11 Gameplay

Mortal Kombat 11 isn’t just a terrific addition to the long-running series, it’s the go-to venue for some of gaming’s greatest crossovers.

Similarly to Nintendo’s absurdly successful Super Smash Bros., NetherRealm has established itself a reputation for collaborating with the biggest entertainment companies around. It’s thanks to this, in fact, that memorable horror icons such as the Xenomorph, Leatherface and Freddy Krueger have appeared in previous installments, though arguably even that trio doesn’t compare to the ever-expanding roster of guest characters in MK 11.

Since launch back in 2019, fans have welcomed the likes of Spawn, RoboCop and even DC’s Joker to Earthrealm’s ranks, with another familiar face soon due to join them. Sylvester Stallone’s John Rambo, the mentally scarred and expertly trained soldier, steps into the ring this week alongside MK mainstays Rain and Mileena, all three of which will be available either as a standalone DLC or included with upcoming next-gen port, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate.

No matter how you go about unlocking him, Rambo will arrive as a fully realized combatant, complete with several costumes (most of which are based on various films in the franchise) as well as a suite of eye-popping brutal Fatalities and Brutalities. And what better way is there to show off that repertoire of guerilla tactics than having the Vietnam veteran square off against fellow 80s movie icon, the Terminator? Indeed, in the video up above you can catch a glimpse of the two going at it and suffice it to say, it should definitely get you excited for what’s to come.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is out tomorrow, November 17th, for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. For everything you need to know about contents and upgrade paths from last-gen consoles, see here.