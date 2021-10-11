Watch: Resident Evil 4 VR Gets Creepy New Promo Ahead Of Launch

Resident Evil 4 VR has a spooky new promo trailer from the Oculus Japan YouTube account that you can view above.

The promo for the classic game port coming out later this month features a man in an Oculus Quest 2 headset being immersed in the VR experience with the hands of seemingly real-life ghouls closing in around him.

It’s the kind of imagery that would probably make late zombie movie auteur George A. Romero crawl in his skin.

For the uninitiated, Resident Evil 4 follows hero Leon S. Kennedy on a top-secret mission to rescue the president’s daughter, Ashley Graham, who has been abducted by a mysterious cult in a rural village in Spain.

Originally released in 2005 on the Nintendo GameCube, the game has since seen releases on numerous platforms, becoming a classic action title that still retains the terror of the previous Resident Evil games. The original game has influenced everything from Gears of War to the latest Resident Evil Village.

This upcoming release, however, will be RE4‘s first venture into virtual reality. This unique take on the game may ramp up the scares, as it focuses on parasite-controlled, semi-intelligent Ganados, rather than the slow-moving and mentally dull zombies of past installments.

In a previous trailer that showcased actual gameplay, we see Leon doing everything from solving puzzles to facing off against enemies like the Las Plagas-infected villagers and dodging axe swings from animated suits of armor.

Resident Evil 4 VR comes to Occulus Quest 2 on October 21st, 2021.