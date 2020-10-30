Watch: New Spider-Man: Miles Morales Trailer Reveals Into The Spider-Verse Suit

Sony and Insomniac Games have today released a very special treat for fans eagerly awaiting the release of Spider-Man: Miles Morales next month.

The sequel, releasing for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 12th to coincide with the latter console’s release, takes place roughly one year after the original 2018 game and sees its titular character take up the Spider-Man mantle in Peter Parker’s absence. Caught in a war between two criminal organizations, Miles will encounter various iconic villains in his quest to bring peace to Harlem, including the Tinkerer and Prowler, as revealed earlier this week.

Boasting a suite of new skills, animations and abilities, Miles will also have access, like his mentor, to a wardrobe of different Spider-Man costumes, all of which will come outfitted with unique properties. One of those, as showcased today, is a suit based on Marvel’s acclaimed Into the Spider-Verse animated film, and we’ll refrain from gushing too much by simply saying: it’s incredible. Check out the trailer for yourselves above.

While Insomniac’s attention to detail in recreating this literally wide-eyed suit is commendable, to say the least, it’s the added visual flourishes that truly drive home just how dedicated the developer is to ensuring authenticity. In addition to stylistic comic book typography complimenting every punch and kick that connects with Miles’ enemies, his Spider-Verse variant even adds a frame rate reduction in order to mimic the film’s style. Amazing.

As for how one goes about getting their hands on the suit and its associated Vibe the Verse mod, the process is remarkably easy. Anyone who pre-orders Spider-Man: Miles Morales for either PlayStation console will have full access to the kit when the game arrives next month.