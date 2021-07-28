Watch: Star Wars Battlefront II Mod Replaces Darth Maul With Vin Diesel

EA and DICE may have long since moved on from developing and releasing new content for Star Wars Battlefront II but that certainly doesn’t mean the game’s fan base has responded in kind. In fact, many believe the multiplayer shooter to be one of the best there is, thanks to several years of post-launch support and the wholesale removal of microtransactions following a period of intense criticism shortly after the initial launch.

That, combined with a number of giveaway promotions – most notably via the Epic Game Store, which led to server issues due to an influx of new players – has resulted in a heavily populated galaxy far, far away and the establishment of a dedicated modding community. Case in point: Reddit user RyZe26’s latest creation, which replaces Sith Lord Darth Maul with none other than Vin Diesel. Check it out for yourselves down below.

Star Wars Battlefront II Gallery 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

More accurately, this creation is based on Diesel’s Fast & Furious role Dominic Toretto, with the thread in question, titled, ‘Anything for the Family’, being a direct reference to the character’s tendency to monologue about the importance of familial bonds. Indeed, the phrase “nothing stronger than family” has achieved meme status online in recent years and has been especially prevalent as of late, due to the release of the film series’ ninth installment.

As for how one goes about downloading the mod for personal use, RyZe26 offers no indication that the reskin either will be or already is publically available, so for now, you’ll just have to make do with the incredible clip above.

Star Wars Battlefront II is available now, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.