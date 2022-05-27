Jedi Knight Cal Kestis will officially be back in the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Respawn Entertainment has used the hype surrounding the Star Wars Celebration 2022 to unveil the next chapter in the Star Wars Jedi series.

It seems that the earlier reports were true, as this sequel will indeed be called Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and continue to chronicle the story of Cal Kestis after his run-in with Darth Vader at the end of the original game. Everyone’s favorite droid sidekick is also making a comeback, though it’s still unclear who Cal will go up against after defeating the Second Sister in Fallen Order.

According to the press release by Lucasfilm Games, Survivor takes place five years after the events of the first game and follows Cal as he continues to escape from under the Empire’s shadow.

Stig Asmussen, who is helming the game at Respawn, released this statement following the announcement.

“Even before completing Jedi: Fallen Order, our team had a vision of how to carry the adventure for Cal, BD, and the crew into the sequel. For Jedi: Survivor, we are working in lockstep with Lucasfilm Games to build on the legacy of Jedi: Fallen Order. We’re leveraging advanced technology to create more dynamic Jedi combat and cinematic storytelling to expand on Cal’s story as he matures and survives during the dark times. We can’t wait to share more about the game with the world later this year.”

Respawn might show us gameplay footage as early as Microsoft’s Xbox showcase on June 12, though the developer might also opt to bring the game to Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest 2022.

Jedi: Survivor is being developed for current-gen consoles only to take full advantage of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X’s hardware capabilities. Electronic Arts isn’t announcing a definitive release date yet, but the game is coming out in 2023.