‘Jedi Fallen Order’ sequel will reportedly be called ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’

The upcoming sequel to Respawn’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will reportedly ditch the “Fallen Order” part of the original game’s title.

According to the latest report by VentureBeat journalist and reliable industry insider Jeff Grubb, who revealed the tidbit as part of his Giant Bomb podcast, the highly anticipated next installment in Cal Kestis’ story will be called Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Grubb didn’t elaborate further, but given his solid track record when it comes to hearsay of this nature, we’d consider “Survivor” a serious possibility. Of course, until confirmation from either Electronic Arts or Respawn Entertainment, you should take this with a pinch of salt. These details are, after all, never set in stone when it comes to projects of this magnitude, and we wouldn’t put it past the Titanfall developer to go with a different title by the time they officially unveil the game.

We Got This Covered has reached out to Respawn and we’ll let you know if we hear anything back on the matter.

Fallen Order revolved around a young Jedi padawan by the name of Cal Kestis. At the end of the Clone Wars, Cal’s mentor dies protecting him from rogue troopers executing Order 66. The game starts with an older Cal adjusting to life as a junkyard scrapper, but the Inquisitors root him out and force him to accept his destiny as a Jedi.

Cal’s journey ultimately takes him to the order’s fortress on Nur, where he confronts Darth Vader and barely manages to get out in one piece. Now, if this proposed title is anything to go by, Cal will continue to run from Vader, who must now be actively hunting him after their run-in in the previous game.