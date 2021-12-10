The Matrix Awakens, touting itself as an “Unreal Engine 5 Experience,” teased gamers with a 10-minute video in conjunction with Thursday night’s Game Awards. The demo is currently available for download now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

The Matrix Awakens has no clear relation to the upcoming film The Matrix Resurrections, but has been loftily described by the publisher Epic as “the future of storytelling.” The game shows blisteringly crisp graphics, and with Keanu Reeves returning as Neo, while Carrie-Ann Moss reprises her role as Trinity. The demo is based on the events of the first Matrix film, and begins with Neo at his desk as seen in The Matrix.

The game has been endorsed and was produced with The Wachowskis alongside the development team at Epic Games. Importantly, the VFX supervisor from The Matrix trilogy is signed on for Awakens as chief technology officer for the upcoming game.

The game features a mix of live-action and computer-generated scenes, and is at very least going to be one of the most interesting and compelling tech demos of all time.

There is no set release date for The Matrix Awakens, and the demo is currently only available on console, but expect more details soon now that there’s a hype trailer making the rounds.