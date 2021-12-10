Tonight, The Game Awards returns for its eighth year. After a virtual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Geoff Keighley’s annual show is resuming normal service in LA’s Microsoft Theater.

This year’s awards show has come under intense scrutiny as the industry grapples with ongoing labor issues. The Game Awards’ advisory board is filled with executives from corporations and console manufacturers including Activision Blizzard, the publisher currently facing ongoing legal action for gender discrimination and workplace harassment.

There are 24 awards for games and 6 for esports and creators that have been voted on by a jury representing 103 global media outlets, as well as a Player’s Voice award—which was announced this morning. The first award of the day went to Halo Infinite. Leading the nominations is Arkane Studios’ Deathloop. It shares a Game of the Year nomination with It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Resident Evil Village.

You can watch the event livestreamed on YouTube and check back here for updates throughout the night.

What to expect

We already know some of what we’ll see tonight. Gearbox and Blackbird Interactive announced their RTS, Homeworld 3, will premiere, while the Halo live action TV series will get a full trailer. Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the movie not the game, will get a trailer tonight as well. And many are hopeful that Breath of the Wild 2 will make an appearance.

Update: The pre-show starts off strong with a world premiere for Tunic. The cute little game that looks a lot like Link’s Awakening has gotten a few trailers over the past year but now has a release date of March 16th, 2022.



And our first award of the night is The Games for Impact Award, going to Life is Strange: True Colors.

Update: Our host quickly rattled off four awards for the Esports category: Best E-Sports Athlete (Simple), Best Esports Team (Natus Vincere), Best Esports Coach (Kkoma), Best Esports Event (2021 League of Legends World Championship).



And in the past five minutes we’ve gotten more game announcements than we know what to do with: King of Fighters XV, The Expanse, Homeworld 3, and Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Update: Chivalry II is getting some DLC. The House of Aberfell expansion is due early 2022.



More premiers that are “steaming hot,” apparently: Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak got a sick trailer and a summer 2022 release date. This was previously announced, so I’m not sure what they’re defining as a premiere here. And a very colorful announcement trailer for Thirsty Suitors. It’s getting published by Annapurna Interactive, so you know it’s going to be good. Coming soon.

Update: Evil West has a new gameplay trailer that certainly looks like a generic dark fantasy action rpg. It was followed by a much more stand out trailer for the action platformer Have a Nice Death that definitely looks like King from The Owl House got his own game.

Update: Best Audio Design Award goes to Forza Horizon 5. All the cars do sound very good.



This story is developing…