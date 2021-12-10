Star Trek: Resurgence announced, will be set after the events of Star Trek: The Next Generation

Star Trek fans got a surprise during the Game Awards: a brand new game in the form of Star Trek: Resurgence.

The game will be coming to consoles and PC in 2022, and is being developed by Dramatic Labs, a studio made up of former Telltale alumni, with 20 former Telltale staff involved with this new game.

Star Trek: Resurgence will be a single player, story-based game set after the events of Star Trek: The Next Generation, arguably the best Star Trek series.

The game will be presented in third-person, and as you’d expect from Telltale alumni, will be heavy on choice. The game will revolve around a mystery around two alien civilisations headed for war, according to Dramatic Labs.

“As fans of Star Trek, it’s truly an honor to be crafting a story which puts players right in the heart of the action, where significant choices and decisions will affect the entire narrative,” Kevin Bruner, head of Dramatic Labs and former Telltale CEO, said in a press release.

“Built from the ground up using Epic’s Unreal engine and our proprietary narrative engine, this game showcases our team’s evolution in creating thought-provoking story-rich adventures.”

Former Telltale staff working on Star Trek: Resurgence include Dan Martin as lead writer, alongside Kent Mudle as cinematic director, and Andrew Grant as writer.

The teaser trailer was released during The Game Awards, with the game expected to release in Spring 2022. Star Trek: Resurgence will release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC (via Epic Games Store), Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.