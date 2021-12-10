We’re finally getting the long-awaited first onscreen look at Idris Elba’s Knuckles, as well as a welcome return from a cast of other characters, in the much anticipated first trailer for movie Sonic The Hedgehog 2.

True to the videogame character, the red echidna, who is the newest addition to the roster of familiar Sonic heroes, boasts a brash and rogue-like personality in what we can see of him in the trailer.

The brief but impactful scene sees Knuckles taking the side of the villain Robotnik — literally stopping Sonic in his tracks — as characters from all sides of the moral compass clamor for the coveted Chaos Emerald.

The trailer’s true-to-game tone is a good sign the film franchise will keep the momentum of good will it earned from audiences with 2020’s first installment, which was a surprise hit that scraped in an impressive box office haul of over $300 million worldwide one month prior to the coronavirus pandemic halting many people from going to the movies at all.

Making a return to the sequel from the first film are Ben Swartz’ Sonic, longtime videogame voice actor Colleen O’Shaughnessey’s Tails, and Jim Carrey as the evil Dr. Robotnik.

In fact, another highlight of the trailer is the Egg Man’s markedly true-to-game look in the film, with his signature bald head, impossibly huge mustache, and steampunk-like goggles all being signature aspects of the character’s appearance. Not only that, but it’s a thrill to see Robonik giving chase in one of his signature orb-shaped floating aircrafts as the blue blur mounts his signature red biplane, Tornado, and piloted by Tails.

The only thing that can make us more hyped for the film is if they somehow incorporated that epic soundtrack from Sonic Adventure.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set to hit theaters on April 8, 2022.