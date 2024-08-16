What happened to Twitch streamer Jynxzi?

A recent Jynxzi livestream had fans concerned for the Twitch streamer after it was cut abruptly short. Prior to the stream being cut, a weird banging sound could be heard along with Jynxzi asking: “are we dead?”

At the time, it wasn’t immediately clear just what was going on, but fans would soon come to discover exactly what had gone down. Jynxzi, who is one of the most well known figures on Twitch, had been on a collab stream with Kylie “Sketch” prior to the incident. The pair were also expecting an appearance from Gunna later on, however, a mere 27 minutes into the stream, something off camera caught their attention. Initially, they joked about the situation, but soon after, their lighthearted demeanor faded and they became more concerned.

The pair exited the room and muffled voices could be heard with Jynxzi asking: “What’s going on? Are you okay?” before he briefly returned to mute the stream. According to one individual on Reddit, the sound comes back after a minute and Jynxzi could be heard calling the police as well as the sound of a guy yelling off camera. The clip has already been shared numerous times on X, with fans trying to figure out exactly what was going on.

Jynxzi and Sketch ended the stream after a fan was seen lurking outside their window pic.twitter.com/q38RBf2T8V — OnlyCliping (@OnlyClipping) August 15, 2024

What happened to Jynxzi?

So what happened during that stream? Why did Jynxzi and Sketch look so concerned? And what was the weird noise coming from off camera? All these questions had fans concerned for the pair’s safety, especially after Jynxzi’s ominous comment.

Well, it turns out there was someone outside their 11th-story window. Right now, it’s not entirely clear how or why he was there, but some viewers have speculated that it was a fan trying to break in. However, some claim that the man was a window cleaner whose cable snapped while he was doing his job.

For a while after the incident, neither Jynxzi nor Sketch commented on the situation, so fans didn’t have the full story, leaving many guessing at what actually happened. Most seem to believe the story that it was an intruder trying to break in. After all, it does seem like too much of a coincidence for a window cleaner to be in trouble outside Jynxzi’s window at the exact time they’re live streaming.

Fans were quick to make jokes about the situation, likening it to Rainbow Six Siege, a game Jynxzi is known to play on stream frequently.

Photo of the man repelling into the objective trying to clutch a 1v2 vs Sketch and Jynxzi pic.twitter.com/vEXPgscVZl — Buf (@BuffedUp34) August 15, 2024

Others criticized the streamer’s reaction to the situation, as he seemed to joke about it at first.

On 11th floor: Window cleaner's rope breaks off cam on Sketch and Jynxzi's stream?



Jinxzi: "There is an enemy combatant on the window" and they run to help him.



I'M SORRY WHAT? pic.twitter.com/Oy6YHapbTA — Matys (@szmatys) August 15, 2024

Jynxzi explains all

In his most recent livestream, Jynxzi went through the whole situation explaining everything in detail. It turned out it was in fact a window cleaner and not a fan trying to break in. According to the streamer, the man’s name was Chris and his cable had snapped, leaving him trapped outside the window. The cleaner tried to swing into the window and fell three stories, but was ultimately okay in the end according to Jynxzi.

