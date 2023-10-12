Jynxzi’s real name, age, height, and more about the streamer

He's the king of Twitch, but what else do we know about him?

The popular Twitch streamer has come from nowhere to dethrone the platform’s biggest streamers with a recent jump in active subscribers boosting him well ahead of the competition, but who is Jynxzi, and what else do we know about the new king of Twitch?

Jynxzi’s age and height

Jynxzi was born on the Sept. 26, 2001, making him 22 years old at the time of writing. He is 5 ft 10, which the streamer confirmed himself on camera after fans claimed that he was closer to 5 ft 2. In the video he shows his height as well as his weight, and if you’re curious about that he’s 162.9 pounds, but whether he still is now is anyone’s guess (although his height probably hasn’t changed).

What else do we know about Jynxzi?

Not a great deal is known about his private life, but we know his real name is Nicholas Stewart and that he was born in Washington. Back in 2021 he was asked if he has a girlfriend to which he responded, “I don’t have a girlfriend bro. I play Siege all day.” By all accounts, then, it seems like he is currently single.

He has a pretty impressive estimated net worth, about $725,000, most of which comes from Twitch, and that number is probably only set to grow considering he is now the most-subscribed on the platform. Before Twitch, Jynxzi claims he was heavily involved in esports for a couple of years playing Clash Royale professionally as a teen.

Jynxzi’s rise to fame

Jynxzi rose to popularity on Twitch mostly for playing Rainbow Six Siege. He started out in 2019 making comedic and competitive gaming videos of multiplayer games, eventually becoming a Twitch partner as well as expanding into YouTube before really starting to grow his audience in 2020.

Success came to him pretty fast, mostly thanks to his unique content and personality, it’s also been helped by the fact that he’s managed to avoid controversy, something which seems to always happen with big streamers. Jynxzi has remained drama-free and continues to create quality content for his fans, so it makes sense that he would be one of the most popular content creators on the site.

He overtook the likes of XQC and Kai Cenat (the previous king of Twitch) as the streamer with the most active subscribers back in April, he actually found out whilst streaming. Since then, he’s continued to grow at a rapid pace and now he’s got a pretty sizeable lead with almost 130,000, putting him almost 50,000 ahead of his closest competition. With numbers like that, it’s safe to say he’ll probably stay the number one Twitch streamer for quite some time.