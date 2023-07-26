What is the canon ending of ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach?’

It’s been a few years now since the second-to-last Five Nights at Freddy’s game released on PlayStation and Steam. Originally rumored to be titled Five Nights at Freddy’s: Pizza Plex, the eighth installment in the main series was eventually dubbed Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach. There are six possible endings for Security Breach, but the ‘true’ ending is the Canon Ending, also known as the ‘Burntrap Ending.’

The thirteenth game overall takes place after the events of Five Nights at Freddy’s: Special Delivery and follows a young boy named Gregory being trapped in the Pizza Plex mall, which is overrun with murderous animatronics under the control of Vanny, a mysterious hacker in a rabbit costume. Freddy Fazbear suffers a malfunction that overrides Vanny’s hacking, therefore permitting him to assist Gregory in escaping the mall.

How to get the Canon Ending

In order to unlock the Canon Ending, the player must backtrack to defeat either Monty or Chica, which in turn allows them to fully upgrade Freddy. Afterward, Gregory and Freddy can progress underneath the construction in Roxy’s Raceway and find the charred remains of the burned-down Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza Place.

Freddy remarks that he’s been here before, ordered by Vanny to clear a path to the restaurant’s basement level. At this point, Gregory and Freddy encounter an amalgamation of animatronics known only as ‘the Blob,’ but this interaction is short-lived as the spirit of William Afton, Fazbear Entertainment’s demented co-founder, emerges in a partially restored ‘Burntrap’ body to take control over Freddy.

This altercation forces Gregory to fight Afton, the Blob, and the remains of Chica, Monty, and Roxy simultaneously — and alone — while under the threat of Freddy turning against him. The ensuing fight causes the Pizza Plex to burn down, prompting Gregory and Freddy to flee. Afton and the Blob’s fates are unknown, while the protagonists rest atop a hill to enjoy the sunrise. This ending is considered to be canon because it leads into the 2023 DLC Ruin.

We never see Burntrap die, so we’ll assume that he’s scheduled to return in an eventual sequel to wreak some more havoc.