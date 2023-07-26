All ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach Ruin’ endings, explained

Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach released its latest DLC, simply titled “Ruin.” This latest expansion introduced a new character named Cassie, who enters the ruined Pizzaplex to help save her best friend, Gregory, who was the protagonist in the main game.

“Ruin” seems to take place years after the events of the main game, as the Pizzaplex is no longer the bright and vibrant place it once was, and the player is met with signs claiming that it “will be back soon.” Just like the previous Five Nights at Freddy‘s games, Ruin comes with multiple endings, resulting in different outcomes for our young protagonist.

Elevator Ending

In what fans describe as “the normal” or “elevator ending,” Cassie enters an elevator to escape a rogue animatronic mimic who’s chasing her. From there, Gregory explains to his friend she “shouldn’t have entered the Pizzaplex” and that something in sinkhole tricked her. Gregory says that he can’t let her escape and cuts the elevator line, with a trapped girl inside. During the credits, Roxy’s voice calls out Cassie’s name, hinting that she may be alive.

Scooper Ending

Another ending that was featured in Ruin is known as the “Scooper ending.” Cassie runs towards a the scooper room and closes the door before she gets caught by the mimic. After thinking that she’s safe, the mimic attacks the window, wearing a costume, but is then scooped by the machine, presumably killed in the process. Not much else on offer with that conclusion, with no clues as to what happened to Cassie afterwards.

Fazbear Ending

In this ending, Cassie learns that Gregory was never at the Pizzaplex, and that she needs to escape. Unfortunately, when she puts on the mask, she is met with a scene that’s similar to one of the endings of Security Breach, with Gregory telling her that he’s found a place to hide. Many interpret this scene as Glitchtrap slowly infecting Cassie with the virus, and that she’s still trapped in the Pizzaplex.