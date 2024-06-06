Dark Deception
Image via Glowstick Entertainment
Category:
Gaming

What is the ‘Dark Deception Chapter 5’ release date?

How much longer do we have to wait for the conclusion?
Jordan Collins
Jordan Collins
|
Published: Jun 6, 2024 07:32 am

For fans of the indie horror game, Dark Deception, it’s hard to believe we’ve been waiting for almost three years for the next chapter, but could our long wait finally be coming to an end? 

Recommended Videos

The spooky game was initially released in a period when mascot horror games were all the rage and became an instant hit. Iconic horrors like Five Nights at Freddy’s and Poppy Playtime lead the charge but Dark Deception had a memorable story and characters which made die-hard fans out of those who played it.

The story

Image via Glowstick Entertainment

The plot follows the protagonist, Doug Houser, a man with a mysterious past who finds himself trapped in a strange location. He is greeted by a character known as Bierce, who informs him that he must complete a series of trials to return to the world of the living. These deadly trials involved navigating his way around a labyrinth, collecting soul shards all the while, avoiding the horrifying entities that lurk within the maze.

Each chapter has brought a new location and new enemies for the player to face. Each new part has revealed a little more about our protagonist’s backstory and introduce larger threats like the demon, Lord Malak.

Dark Deception Chapter 5 release date

Image via Glowstick Entertainment

The first four chapters were released at a pretty regular rate with the shortest wait between chapters being four months and the longest being a little over two years. However, we are now in the longest dry spell we’ve ever had between installments – chapter four released in September, 2021, and there hasn’t been anything related to the main game since.

Updates on the much-anticipated Chapter 5 have unfortunately been somewhat scarce. Fans were given a 2024 release date, but we’re halfway through the year now and there still doesn’t appear to be anything set in stone. Previous releases have been all over the place, one chapter was released in June, while another was released in January. Chapters 1 and 4 were released in September so it’s possible that month could see the fifth chapter drop as well. Either way, it’s looking like we’ll have to wait until nearer the end of the year, or maybe even 2025 to finally play it.

Why is it taking so long?

The full title is Chapter 5: Fated Conclusion, and it’s been confirmed that this will be the final installment. As such, it makes sense that the developers would want to take their time crafting the perfect ending to the story. Fans have also been treated to a spin-off game, Super Dark Deception, while development on the conclusion continues.

In a recent post on X the game’s official account shared a little update regarding some “minor gameplay additions” that were being added in preparation for Chapter 5. This is a promising sign as it suggests the release could be closer than we think. It also explains why it’s taking so long, as the devs are also working on fixing and adding things to previous chapters to improve the overall experience.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Locking the ‘Shadow of the Erdtree’ DLC behind one of the hardest optional bosses is cruel even for ‘Elden Ring’
Mogh: The Lord of Blood Elden Ring
Mogh: The Lord of Blood Elden Ring
Mogh: The Lord of Blood Elden Ring
Category: Gaming
Gaming
Locking the ‘Shadow of the Erdtree’ DLC behind one of the hardest optional bosses is cruel even for ‘Elden Ring’
David James David James Jun 6, 2024
Read Article Is a new PSP on the way? The release date rumors, explored
PlayStation Portal
PlayStation Portal
PlayStation Portal
Category: Gaming
Gaming
Is a new PSP on the way? The release date rumors, explored
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Jun 5, 2024
Read Article Is there confirmation of a ‘Ghost of Tsushima’ movie release date?
ghost of tsushima
ghost of tsushima
ghost of tsushima
Category: Movies
Movies
Gaming
Gaming
Is there confirmation of a ‘Ghost of Tsushima’ movie release date?
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins Jun 4, 2024
Read Article ‘Piracy isn’t stealing if buying isn’t owning’: Spurned gamers spurn Ubisoft in return
Category: Gaming
Gaming
‘Piracy isn’t stealing if buying isn’t owning’: Spurned gamers spurn Ubisoft in return
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez May 29, 2024
Read Article ‘League of Legends’ RP prices, explained
League of Legends champion Ahri as seen in the Faker event
League of Legends champion Ahri as seen in the Faker event
League of Legends champion Ahri as seen in the Faker event
Category: Gaming
Gaming
‘League of Legends’ RP prices, explained
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo May 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Locking the ‘Shadow of the Erdtree’ DLC behind one of the hardest optional bosses is cruel even for ‘Elden Ring’
Mogh: The Lord of Blood Elden Ring
Category: Gaming
Gaming
Locking the ‘Shadow of the Erdtree’ DLC behind one of the hardest optional bosses is cruel even for ‘Elden Ring’
David James David James Jun 6, 2024
Read Article Is a new PSP on the way? The release date rumors, explored
PlayStation Portal
Category: Gaming
Gaming
Is a new PSP on the way? The release date rumors, explored
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Jun 5, 2024
Read Article Is there confirmation of a ‘Ghost of Tsushima’ movie release date?
ghost of tsushima
Category: Movies
Movies
Gaming
Gaming
Is there confirmation of a ‘Ghost of Tsushima’ movie release date?
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins Jun 4, 2024
Read Article ‘Piracy isn’t stealing if buying isn’t owning’: Spurned gamers spurn Ubisoft in return
Category: Gaming
Gaming
‘Piracy isn’t stealing if buying isn’t owning’: Spurned gamers spurn Ubisoft in return
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez May 29, 2024
Read Article ‘League of Legends’ RP prices, explained
League of Legends champion Ahri as seen in the Faker event
Category: Gaming
Gaming
‘League of Legends’ RP prices, explained
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo May 29, 2024
Author
Jordan Collins
Jordan is a freelance writer who has been featured in a number of publications. He has a Masters in Creative Writing and loves telling that to anyone who will listen. Aside from that he often spends time getting lost in films, books and games. He particularly enjoys fantasy from The Legend of Zelda to The Lord of the Rings.