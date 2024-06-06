What is the ‘Dark Deception Chapter 5’ release date?

For fans of the indie horror game, Dark Deception, it’s hard to believe we’ve been waiting for almost three years for the next chapter, but could our long wait finally be coming to an end?

The spooky game was initially released in a period when mascot horror games were all the rage and became an instant hit. Iconic horrors like Five Nights at Freddy’s and Poppy Playtime lead the charge but Dark Deception had a memorable story and characters which made die-hard fans out of those who played it.

The story

The plot follows the protagonist, Doug Houser, a man with a mysterious past who finds himself trapped in a strange location. He is greeted by a character known as Bierce, who informs him that he must complete a series of trials to return to the world of the living. These deadly trials involved navigating his way around a labyrinth, collecting soul shards all the while, avoiding the horrifying entities that lurk within the maze.

Each chapter has brought a new location and new enemies for the player to face. Each new part has revealed a little more about our protagonist’s backstory and introduce larger threats like the demon, Lord Malak.

The first four chapters were released at a pretty regular rate with the shortest wait between chapters being four months and the longest being a little over two years. However, we are now in the longest dry spell we’ve ever had between installments – chapter four released in September, 2021, and there hasn’t been anything related to the main game since.

Updates on the much-anticipated Chapter 5 have unfortunately been somewhat scarce. Fans were given a 2024 release date, but we’re halfway through the year now and there still doesn’t appear to be anything set in stone. Previous releases have been all over the place, one chapter was released in June, while another was released in January. Chapters 1 and 4 were released in September so it’s possible that month could see the fifth chapter drop as well. Either way, it’s looking like we’ll have to wait until nearer the end of the year, or maybe even 2025 to finally play it.

Why is it taking so long?

The full title is Chapter 5: Fated Conclusion, and it’s been confirmed that this will be the final installment. As such, it makes sense that the developers would want to take their time crafting the perfect ending to the story. Fans have also been treated to a spin-off game, Super Dark Deception, while development on the conclusion continues.

Yes, we are updating CH1-CH4 for the release of CH5 as well, both visually and some minor gameplay additions (like this one). This video does not include any visual updates. — DARK DECEPTION (@DarkDeceptionDD) June 4, 2024

In a recent post on X the game’s official account shared a little update regarding some “minor gameplay additions” that were being added in preparation for Chapter 5. This is a promising sign as it suggests the release could be closer than we think. It also explains why it’s taking so long, as the devs are also working on fixing and adding things to previous chapters to improve the overall experience.

