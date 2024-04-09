Is there a ‘Poppy Playtime’ Chapter 4 release date?

In January Mob Entertainment released new Poppy Playtime DLC to strong reviews, creating a lot of buzz for a possible fourth chapter. The third chapter, Deep Sleep, was the indie horror game’s largest DLC to dare. But it continued to build new lore and left many questions unanswered.

Recommended Videos

Naturally, fans want resolution for these loose ends and to learn the answer to the cliffhanger ending. Mob Entertainment launched the base game in Oct. 2021 and followed it up with the second chapter, Fly in a Web in May 2022.

That’s a surprisingly tight window for DLC, especially providing the same level of quality. Despite its brief development Fly in a Web impressed fans with its terrifying new villain and fresh puzzles. So, it may not be unreasonable for fans to seek out Chapter 4 news already.

As of writing, Mob Entertainment has neither announced a release date for Chapter 4. However, on March 30th, Mob Entertainment CEO and co-founder Zach Belanger did give fans an update on the game’s official Discord, saying that they are “focused on Ch. 4 & the development of a new exciting game”.

The developers haven’t revealed much about the “new game”, although it appears unrelated to the Poppy Playtime series. At the very least we know that Mob Entertainment is actively developing Chapter 4 already.

Mob Entertainment originally hoped to launch Deep Sleep in late 2023, but delayed the release until January 30th, explaining that the game simply wasn’t ready for launch yet.

This meant Mob Entertainment missed the window to release a new DLC every consecutive year. The creative team seems determined to continue improving and expanding the game and Chapter 4 will likely follow suit, potentially causing it to take even longer to release.

After all, both Fly in a Web and Deep Sleep introduced completely new locations and villains. Each DLC chapter is thematically different, both in their visual style and gameplay mechanics. The ending of Deep Sleep certainly laid the groundwork for another fresh location to explore.

Will Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 tie into the live-action movie?

Mob Entertainment might accelerate its next DLC to tie-in with the Poppy Playtime live-action film adaptation. In the initial exclusive report from Deadline, Mob Entertainment confirmed it would partner with Studio71 for a Poppy Playtime movie. But this report added that it will feature an original storyline rather than a direct adaptation.

Although Studio 71 didn’t confirm a release window, rumors suggest it could come out sometime this year. So, it would make sense for the Poppy Playtime developers to release new DLC around the same time.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie adaptation, also based on a popular horror game series, released in Oct. 2023. The Poppy Playtime movie and Chapter 4 could similarly bank on the Halloween season just as the base game did in 2021.

When will Mob Entertainment announce Poppy Playtime Chapter 4?

It’s only been a couple of months since Deep Sleep launched. However, given the release schedule for previous chapters, there will likely be official news for Chapter 4 fairly soon. If not a concrete release date, then at least a release window to tie in with the movie.

When fans do hear from Mob Entertainment, it will likely come as an unsettling, realistic teaser. Since launching the base game, the developers have used very creative marketing. Most teasers involve a lore drop, such as the “Restricted” videos on YouTube.

These teasers are highly cinematic, much like the video game, and justify an original movie adaptation. They intentionally blend Poppy Playtime characters with our world, mimicking lost VHS footage. Chances are, Mob Entertainment can cook up something similar for Chapter 4. This would let the developers tease fans without revealing too much, or any actual gameplay.