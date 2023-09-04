In 2018, Epic Games launched Fortnite Creative, a sandbox toolkit that’s part of Fortnite. This feature allowed users to create their worlds for others to explore and battle on. It also opened the opportunity for players to recreate maps from their favorite franchise, The Hunger Games being one of them.

Remakes of The Hunger Games have been a thing for a while, players would recreate the arena and test their skills amongst other players. While Fortnite has collaborated with other brands and IPs in the past, Lionsgate has yet to announce an official partnership for the upcoming release of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. This didn’t stop fans from bringing this media franchise to the battle royale game.

What is The Hunger Games Fortnite creative code?

VTuber and content creator, D3NNI, recently launched their own version of The Hunger Games in Fortnite, called the “Fortnite Survival Games.” Just like the source material, 24 tributes will be able to compete, with only one winner, or two if they come from the same team. This map doesn’t allow players to use guns is limited to the use of bows and melee weapons.

✦ 5 MONTHS IN DEVELOPMENT

✦ UNIQUE GAMEPLAY & EXPERIENCE

✦ Verse / Game Mechanics by @Thip_dzn

✦ Visuals / Environments / Cinematics + Animations by @D3NNI_yt

✦ Logo + M0NK1 Bot Design by @Outrage_MK2

✦ Made entirely in UEFN! pic.twitter.com/Kj7NltJyRS — D3NNI (@D3NNI_yt) September 2, 2023

D3NNI shared on X (aka Twitter) that the map took 5 months to develop. As of writing, there are over 4.2 thousand players on this map, with a peak player base of 5.1 thousand (via Fortnite.GG). So if you want to take part in this fan-made Hunger Games arena, the map’s Fortnite Creative code is 0326-8397-9394.

The Hunger Games has become a phenomenon since the books and films came out. Not only did it popularize the YA dystopian genre, but gamers would take it upon themselves to recreate Panem’s deadly battle royale, creating the opportunity for players to test their skills amongst one another, in hopes that they’d emerge victorious. So if you want to check it out for yourself, the map is now live, and may the odds be ever in your favor.