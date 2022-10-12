When does ‘Among Us’ VR come out?

As dumb as Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse looks in its early stages, it hasn’t stopped VR gaming fans from getting excited about all of the new Meta hardware and software announcements today. Perhaps one of the most enticing reasons to look into getting a virtual reality headset, if you don’t already have one, is Among Us VR, which was first announced back in April.

Great news — Among Us fans fortunate enough to own a VR headset (either by Meta or other reputable manufacturers, including PlayStation VR) will be able to start stabbing their buddies in the back and ruining friendships soon as the game’s launch is just a month away i.e. Nov 10.

The trailer shows the now infamous group of cutesy astronauts up close and personal and in more detail than we’ve ever seen before, all while remaining very familiar and true to InnerSloth’s original art style and vision in the smash hit social game.

There is plenty of familiar hijinks happening aboard the now-iconic spaceship, including troubleshooting malfunctioning bits and pieces of hardware, astronauts moving about in groups and getting deep-sixed, impostors jumping into vents, emergency meetings being called — to undoubtedly cast heated accusations and start shouting matches — and players getting ejected into space.

Among Us was first released back in 2018, but didn’t rocket to meteoric success until mid-2020, when it was popularized by streamers. At this point in history, most of us were undoubtedly locked inside our homes in the early stages of the pandemic, but the game provided us with a great excuse to go ahead and continue being jerks to our friends, this time in a virtual setting.