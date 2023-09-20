Who did Grimes voice in ‘Cyberpunk 2077?’

Grimes is widely known for a lot of things. Mostly for her musical career, of course, which has been going on for over a decade now, but also for her former relationship with Elon Musk. In the general public’s eyes, that’s about all there is to the artist, however, her fans know better, especially those familiar with the gaming world.

To say that Grimes is also a voice actress would be a big stretch, but the truth is that she lent her voice to a character in one of the most well-known (and expensive) video game franchises out there. I’m talking about the Cyberpunk universe, naturally, but more specifically, Cyberpunk 2077. The game was received poorly by players and reviewers alike for its system flaws and was met with transphobia accusations, but even so, Grimes fans consider it a win to hear the singer’s voice in it.

What character does Grimes voice in Cyberpunk 2077?

Image via CD Projekt/CD Projekt Red

In Cyberpunk 2077, Grimes voices Elisabeth Wissenfurth, best known as Lizzy Wizzy, a musician in the games’ world. This, of course, means that Grimes does more than just speak a few lines in the game — she also performs all of the tracks sung by her character. Does this come as a surprise to anyone? Well, it shouldn’t, as it’s the best use of Grimes’ talents.

Lizzy Wizzy is featured in the Violence side quest in this game, which is considered to be one of the more disturbing. Don’t worry, I won’t spoil anything for those who wish to play. What I will say, however, is that Grimes reprises her character in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, an expansion that takes players on a new journey through Night City.