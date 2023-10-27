Who is Vanessa? ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ lore, explained

Is there more to the 'Five Nights at Freddy's' character than meets the eye?

The latest in a long line of uninspired video game adaptations is officially available to stream, but not many people are tripping over themselves to catch a glimpse of Five Nights at Freddy’s.

Warning: This article contains spoilers about the lore behind Five Nights at Freddy’s.

The adaptation of the mega-popular horror game hit theaters in the states on Oct. 27 and, despite high fan hopes, its largely failed to impress. To be fair, it seems critics are more… well, critical, of the film than regular audiences, but its still looking fated to join the stacked ranks of failed video game movies. It may eventually reach the ranks of cult classic among the story’s most ardent fans, but without scares, is it really Five Nights at Freddy’s?

One of the biggest successes in the adaptation, at least according to the story’s biggest fans, is its attention to detail. The lore behind Five Nights at Freddy’s runs deep, and only those boasting solid familiarity with the original story likely caught each of the Easter eggs and shout-outs contained within the movie. That security office? On point. As was Vanessa, a seemingly innocuous character with quite the FNAF lore behind her.

Who is Vanessa in Five Nights at Freddy’s lore?

Image via Scott Cawthon

Vanessa is, by all initial appearances, a protagonist in Five Nights at Freddy’s. She comes across as knowledgable and kind, and consistently aids Mike in his endeavors. For most audiences, she seemed like the perfect addition to the hero lineup, but there’s far more to Vanessa than meets the eye.

See, in the complex and fascinating lore that makes up the Five Nights at Freddy’s universe, Vanessa isn’t much of a hero at all. In fact, she’s among the franchise’s lineup of villains — most audiences just don’t realize it yet.

See, Vanessa was corrupted in the Five Nights at Freddy’s game by Glitchtrap, the digital virus. The virus, a remnant of the serial killer William Afton, uses Vanessa to enact its insidious will, leaving her to serve as the main antagonist in at least one FNaF game. Vanessa might seem sweet on the surface, but you won’t like her so much when Vanny comes out. Vanny, Vanessa’s villainous personality, typically dons her trademark bunny costume when glitching, which draws a clear line between her two halves.

There were enough teasers in Five Nights at Freddy’s — including the revelation of Vanessa’s true parentage — to make it all but certain that, should a sequel get the green-light, Vanny will make an appearance in it. It will no doubt be interesting to see the character make the shift from her cheery, helpful personality to her dark, murderous side, and that by itself makes a solid argument for a continuation of the franchise.