The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Is Now 33% Off On Nintendo Switch

There are a lot of options vying for your attention in the gaming landscape these days, and plenty of them are well worth your time and effort to complete. However, few are as utterly compelling and well-made as developer CD Projekt Red’s best game to date, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. With its 100+ hours of quests to explore, monsters to fell, and stories to see, it’s easily among the best open-world games of all time.

While the title is fairly cheap on PS4, Xbox One and PC, the Switch’s version has retained a steady price of around $59.99 since its launch last October. But if you act fast, you can score a copy on Amazon or Best Buy right now for the low price of $39.99. Even better, the only version available on the Switch is The Witcher 3: Complete Edition which includes both of the incredible and lengthy post-launch DLCs right out of the box. Since each expansion adds a solid 25+ additional hours of content, some players may get up to 200 total hours out of this single $40 purchase. Things don’t get much better than that… Or do they?

A Battle-Ready Henry Cavill Headlines New Photos For The Witcher 1 of 7

Click to skip











MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Sweetening this deal even further is the fact that you can currently also get a copy of the game on PC for free so long as you own a copy on one of the three major consoles. So, if you pick up The Witcher 3 during this excellent deal, you can then go download the GOG Galaxy 2.0 client and connect your Nintendo Account with it to snag your free PC copy. This will net you access to all of the amazing mods available only on PC, and since cross-saving is supported, you can switch between the two versions essentially whenever.

If you’re late to the party, there has rarely been a better time to grab The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for your Switch, so what are you waiting for?