The Witcher Games Pass 50 Million Copies In Sales

The Eternal Fire has favored the stoic White Wolf of Rivia, as CD Projekt Red just announced that The Witcher game series has officially sold more than 50 million copies worldwide.

While the saga of Geralt and his companions in the Northern Kingdoms are well-known in Europe, it wasn’t until CDPR’s highly-acclaimed trilogy of games that the franchise really rose to prominence and attention across the globe. Even the first two games weren’t as successful as one might expect, though the second one managed to generate enough buzz to allow the studio to continue ahead with their most ambitious project, the threequel that went on to be known as Wild Hunt.

Netflix’s The Witcher will undoubtedly explore more parts of the Continent’s fictional world in future seasons, but even if budgetary reasons get in the way, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will remain a great frame of reference for fans of Andrej Sapkowski’s work. From the sunny Toussaint to the Isles of Skellige and the free province of Novigrad, CD Projekt managed to create a rich vibrant world that still feels fresh and engaging after more than 5 years.

Perhaps that’s why the game continues to do so well in the market, not to mention that the overwhelming success of the new live-action series has definitely returned the favor by giving a boost to CDPR’s game. The company recently revealed its earnings in the first fiscal quarter of 2020, and it seems that Wild Hunt has come out on top yet again.

Piotr Nielubowicz, Vice President of CDPR, stated the following as part of the Q1 2020 financial results:

“For us, this is a record-breaking first quarter both in terms of revenues and net profit. This outcome was attributable mainly to continuing strong sales of The Witcher 3, which has just celebrated its fifth anniversary. Celebrations are due: I’m pleased to inform that aggregate sales of all games from The Witcher series have topped 50 million copies.”

There’s recently been talk of a new game, so let’s hope that these staggering numbers manage to prompt the company to develop another sequel set in the world of The Witcher. We as fans would certainly love to return to the Northern Kingdoms, even if Geralt’s story has already ended. I mean, there are still a few Witchers left roaming the Continent, right?