Netflix’s The Witcher Reportedly Plans To Introduce The Wild Hunt

Netflix’s The Witcher sticks relatively closely to Andrzej Sapkowski’s original novels, though also owes a huge debt to CD Projekt Red’s series of RPG video games. So much so that, were it not for the popularity and success of 2015’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, it’s doubtful Netflix would have ever given the green light. The show uses much of the games’ aesthetic style, even going so far as to throw in a couple of direct references to scenes from them for fans to pick up on.

But now we’re hearing that the show and books may diverge in order to use a prominent element from the third game: the titular Wild Hunt. They made their debut in 2007’s The Witcher, but were promoted to the primary antagonist in the threequel. There, we see them hunting for Ciri and hoping to harness the power of her Elder Blood. And according to sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us Now You See Me 3 is in development and that a new Scream movie is in the works, both of which were correct – the plan is for the next season or two to still mostly stick to the novels while dropping hints and building up to the Wild Hunt, before introducing them properly in the near future.

Of course, this would be a significant departure from the books. The Wild Hunt don’t appear until the fourth installment and are more of a subplot rather than the main narrative. Their inclusion and a greater focus on them would also be a big hint that the show isn’t intending to spend each season adapting Sapkowski’s novels and instead intends to forge its own unique course at some point.

We’re also told that we won’t be getting a strict adaptation of The Witcher 3 but that elements of it will be used in the show down the road once the Wild Hunt appear. However they do it, they certainly make for great enemies, though depending on how Netflix depicts them, they could face criticism for being too similar to Game of Thrones‘ White Walkers.

In any case, we should start hearing more details on season 2 of The Witcher soon, so be sure to stay tuned for further updates.