Nami’s look in Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ seems to be a deep cut from the manga

Not the Nami we got in the manga, but the Nami we deserved.

Just a day since its release on Netflix, the One Piece live-action has already had some time to settle in our hearts, and even amidst its plot changes, the details are all there – including none other than Nami’s nod to her original design.

Although most fans of the anime and manga may not necessarily recognize the navigator with her striped white and orange socks, many of us have seen the early draft of her character and promptly fell in love with it. Sadly, that attire never made its way into the original story, but the live-action truly proved how faithful the story was by giving Nami that exact beloved design in the very first episode of the series.

While the manga (or the anime) never featured Nami wearing those clothes, they perfectly encapsulate just how cool the navigator truly is. Not only did the live-action Nami do justice to her original counterpart, but the quirky outfit inspired by her early draft also showcased how unique her persona is, especially so early in the story.

Naturally, her oversized weapon of choice in the early design didn’t make it into the live-action. Instead, Nami wields her three-segment staff during fights – though eventually, we’ll witness her true nature as she and Usopp opt to flee from any altercations, choosing not to use her three-piece bo-staff after all. In the end, an axe that size just wouldn’t make much sense for the Nami that we know and love today.

In the meantime, to catch this nod to Eiichiro Oda’s first draft, the One Piece live-action is available for streaming on Netflix.