Wolfenstein Games In Order

The Wolfenstein series is one of the longest-running and most popular first-person shooter titles of all time. Blending historical aspects with over-the-top violence and fantasy, Wolfenstein has continuously used this formula to bring fans new games for over 30 years.

Launching in 1981 with Castle Wolfenstein for the Apple II home computer, the series continued over generations of technological improvement, with its most recent addition coming in 2019’s Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot.

If you’re new to the series or a long-time fan looking to relive the glory days of the franchise this article will be listing all the titles in the series broke down into the generation of the console they launched for.

Every Wolfenstein game in order

First-generation games

These titles were first released for platforms including the Apple II, Atari 8-Bit, Commodore 64, or MS-DOS.

Castle Wolfenstein (1981)

The title that kicked off the Wolfenstein franchise, Castle Wolfenstein is an action-adventure game that puts players in the position of a prisoner of war during World War II. Players were tasked with finding secret Nazi war plans during their escape from Castle Wolfenstein.

Beyond Castel Wolfenstein (1984)

In the series’ first sequel, players are tasked with taking out Hitler by planting explosives inside a newly discovered bunker. With intel that the target is holding meetings with senior staff inside the bunker, the game requires players to use stealth techniques alongside the action gameplay to get the task done.

Second-Generation games

After the original games, these titles launched for second-generation platforms including DOS, PC-98, SNES, Jaguar, and Classic Mac OS.

Wolfenstein 3D (1992)

As the name suggests, Wolfenstein 3D was the first game in the series to adopt a new graphical design. The gameplay remained similar to the previous two titles now from a first-person perspective though, with the player being a Spy tasked with completing missions against the Nazis after escaping Castle Wolfenstein.

Spear of Destiny (1992)

A prequel to the previous Wolfenstein 3D, Spear of Destiny sees players take on the role of spy B.J. Blakowicz for the first time heading into Castle Wolfenstein to retrieve the mythological occult item the Spear of Destiny which Hitler has acquired in his quest to master occult power.

Third-generation games

The third generation of Wolfenstein games launched for platforms including Microsoft PC, Mac OS X, Xbox, PlayStation 2, Linux.

Return to Castle Wolfenstein (2001)

Ushering in a whole new generation of console gaming, Return to Castle Wolfenstein functions as a remake of the original game as well as a way to reboot the franchise. With some substantially better graphics to complement, this game aids in building the universe of Wolfenstein by keeping the themes of the original game with a more fleshed-out narrative.

Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory (2003)

What was initially meant to be an expansion for Return to Castle Wolfenstein, Enemy Territory wound up being a Wolfenstein multiplayer experience released free to play online.

Fourth-generation games

After a short break, Wolfenstein returned with its fourth generation of games including a mobile title and a brand new iteration of the series launched on PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Windows Computers.

Wolfenstein RPG (2008) (Mobile)

This mobile title takes puts a much lighter spin on the world of Wolfenstein opting for mutant chickens—among other things—instead of the more menacing Nazi experiments present in previous games. Gameplay-wise, Wolfenstein RPG has players infiltrate Castle Wolfenstein once again to the Axis’ evil Paranormal division.

Wolfenstein (2009)

Attempting to breathe new life into the franchise once again, 2009’s Wolfenstein is a loosely based sequel to 2001’s Return to Castle Wolfenstein. With a different setting from the majority of other games, this Wolfenstein takes place in the town of Isenstadt where the Nazis have taken control in order to excavate the Naschtsonne crystals necessary to access the Black Sun dimension.

Fifth-generation games

Now in the hands of Bethesda Studios, Wolfenstein would see a run of titles released for the last generation platforms PS4, Xbox One, and Microsoft PC’s over the past few years.

Wolfenstein: The New Order (2014)

After a few years of no new games, the Wolfenstein franchise was back once again with arguably its best addition yet. The New Order sees players assume the role of B.J. Blazkowicz once again working to stop the Nazis from taking over the world, sometime after the events of the previous games.

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (2015)

Set before the events of The New Order, The Old Blood showcases Blazkowicz as he seeks to find the locations of hidden Nazi compounds. The game kept the same high-quality design and great storytelling present in the previous entry and it is one of the most beloved by fans.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (2017)

Blazkowicz is back again, this time on US soil as he attempts to stop the Nazi effort from taking over the United States. If you’re a fan of either of the two previous games, The New Colossus brings that same high-paced action with its top-notch narrative.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood (2019)

Set 20 years after the events of The New Colossus, Youngblood, as the title suggests, ushers in a new generation of fighters against the Nazi regime—this time, in the form of Blazkowicz’s twin daughters Jessie and Zofia. After their father mysteriously disappears the pair set out to find him, heading to the Nazi-occupied Neu-Paris.

Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot (2019) (VR)

The first VR experience set in the Wolfenstein franchise, Cyberpilot sees players assume control of a hacked Nazi-built Ubersoldat combat robot. The short, narrative-driven game is available on both HTC Vive and PlayStation VR.