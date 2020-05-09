Xbox One And PS4 Offering 7 Free Games This Weekend

With everyone stuck at home and presumably bored out of their mind thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, many people have been turning to streaming sites like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime to keep themselves entertained. But it’s not only those aforementioned companies who are doing their part to keep us busy, as both Sony and Microsoft have been providing us with some exciting fresh content as well, and the best part about it is that so much of it has been free.

In fact, this weekend sees a total of 7, yes, 7 free titles available across the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, ensuring you have something to play no matter where your interests lie. Some of these games are more exciting than others, but it’s hard to argue with free, right?

First up, the PlayStation 4 is offering Cities: Skylines and Farming Simulator 19 for no cost as part of their May PlayStation Plus promotion. We know, not the most enticing titles, but they’ll certainly appeal to some and if you’re into simulation games, you can definitely do worse.

Moving onto the Xbox One, and Microsoft currently has 5 games for us to dig into, and perhaps the most exciting is Saints Row IV: Re-Elected. As ComicBook.com notes, “it’s only free until May 10th (as part of Microsoft’s Free Play Days) and requires an online subscription” to check out. If you’re a fan of the franchise, or this type of mayhem and madness in general, it’s well worth picking up, as it’s perhaps the wildest game in the series and a ton of fun. And like with all titles in the Free Play Days promotion, it’ll be heavily discounted if you choose to keep it for good after May 10th.

Elsewhere in the Free Play Days offering, we’ve also got PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Dragon Ball FighterZ. Same rules apply here, too, with both titles being free to check out until May 10th, and then if you want to continue on with them, you can pick each one up for a heavily discounted price. For more, you can check out full details on the promotion here.

Finally, rounding out the 5 free Xbox One games, we’ve got this month’s Games with Gold offering, which is V-Rally 4 and Sensible World of Soccer. Again, a pretty underwhelming duo, much like the PS Plus bundle, but they are indeed free and might be worth diving into.

So, there you have it, a whopping 7 games absolutely free of charge for you to play this weekend across Xbox One and PS4. Enjoy!