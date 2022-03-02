You can now pre-order Pokémon Violet and Scarlet on Amazon

Pokémon fans can already gear up for the launch of Gen. 9 later this year as some retailers including Amazon have opened up pre-orders for the new titles, Pokémon Violet and Pokémon Scarlet.

Listings for the two games have gone live and it has been revealed that they come with a price tag of $59.99 each. The listings also claim that the games will be released on Dec. 31, 2022, which is likely a placeholder date until The Pokémon Company announces an official date closer to launch.

Pokémon Violet and Scarlet were first announced during Pokémon Presents over the weekend. In the announcement video, in-game footage was shown boasting already known Pokémon alongside the three new starter Pokémon — Spriagtito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

As with previous Pokémon games, Scarlet and Violet will have minor differences between the two but given the limited footage we’ve seen, these only include different starting outfits. As the names suggest, the color of each starter outfit is slightly different. Likely, it will also include their corresponding legendary Pokémon but no new Pokémon have been showcased yet apart from the game’s starters.

Players may want to hold off selecting their version of the game to pre-order until they’ve seen which legendary Pokémon will be featured for either game. If you’re not too fussed and simply want to secure your copy then you can head to Amazon right now and purchase it.

For those wondering about a release date, the only info currently available is that the game’s release has been slated to take place sometime in late 2022.