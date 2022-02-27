Pokémon announces Generation IX with ‘Pokémon Violet and Scarlet’

Pokémon Day has brought to the fore a series of big announcements, headlined by the news of Pokémon Violet and Scarlet.

The new games, marking the introduction into Generation IX, will see a continuation of the open-world style that has seen Pokémon Legends: Arceus pick up plaudits from fans and critics.

Welcome to the open world of Pokémon.



Embark on an open-world adventure in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, arriving on Nintendo Switch in late 2022.



❤️💜 #ScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/xZZTNzGgS1 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 27, 2022

Violet and Scarlet will release later in 2022, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. In a press release, the Pokémon Company CEO and president Tsunekazu Ishihar.

“Trainers will once again embark on an epic journey of discovery and exploration, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet will be an adventure unlike any other, and I cannot wait to share this incredible experience with all of you.”

The game will allow players to start with the option of three entirely new — the Grass Cat Sprigatito, the Fire Croc Fuecoco or the Duckling Quaxly.

Pokémon Day’s announcements are part of the franchise’s 26th anniversary, harkening back to the releases of Pokémon Green and Pokémon Red back in Feb. 1996.