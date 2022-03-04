You can try out ‘Kirby and the Forgotten Land’ right now

Nintendo unveiled their next entry into the Kirby franchise, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, last year, and now players have the opportunity to try it out for themselves.

Today, Nintendo released a demo for the game which you can download now from the Nintendo eShop, letting players try out three different levels from the game’s first world. This should be a good taste tester before the game is fully released later this month.

In this demo, fans get their first chance to try out the newly added ability Mouthful Mode which will let players absorb real-world objects and take on their unique abilities. This new power caught the eye of fans when the game’s first trailer was revealed due to its absurd possibilities.

Using this power, and other more traditional Kirby tools, players will venture through abandoned structures to reach the first boss of the game.

A free demo for #Kirby and the Forgotten Land is now available on the #NintendoSwitch #eShop! Download now to get a taste of Kirby’s copy abilities and the new Mouthful Mode before the game’s release on 3/25!https://t.co/SOB6WxqfuN pic.twitter.com/JAomk0wjCD — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 3, 2022

Also alongside the release of the demo, a new trailer for the game launched. The new trailer showcases more than five minutes of gameplay from the upcoming title which includes much of what players can try for themselves with this limited demo.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land appears to be a refreshing new take on the traditional Kirby game style. This new game is a 3D platformer in the vein of Nintendo’s 3D Mario entries.

You’ll be able to challenge yourself against this boss in the demo but no further content will be available until the game launches on March 25.