10 genuine reasons Thor might have been crying in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

One of the biggest questions raised by the brilliant Deadpool & Wolverine is why Chris Hemsworth’s Thor was crying in one of the movie’s early scenes.

The scene in question occurs when Deadpool is brought into the Time Variance Authority’s headquarters and views a bunch of television screens showing various events in the MCU’s history. One television shows an event in the future in which Thor cradles a bloodied Deadpool while crying. Deadpool asks why Thor is crying, but the TVA refuses to answer him, and it becomes a recurring question asked by the Merc with a Mouth throughout the film.

Fans have been asking the same question since the movie’s release, too, and some think they’ve come up with the answer. So, why was Thor crying in Deadpool & Wolverine? Here are 10 perfectly plausible reasons.

10. Because Deadpool sacrificed himself to save his life

Yes



Some theories say Thor was crying because of the heroic sacrifice of Deadpool to save him from deadly attack



But main reason nobody knows

You know Marvel's — Mr_Adonis 😎 (@Ali_aariz17) August 3, 2024

Of course, the most obvious reason Thor might be crying while cradling Deadpool in his arms is that Deadpool is dying, having sacrificed himself to save the God of Thunder from a deadly attack. If Deadpool and Thor become teammates and buddies in the MCU’s future, it’s only natural that Thor would be touched and upset if the Merc with a Mouth died protecting him.

9. Because Deadpool can’t die

I really hope they remember this bit and when we eventually see it Thor is just crying cuz Deadpool can’t die.



I want Deadpool to annoy literally every character in Marvel. https://t.co/6dO4kC4WHW — ♣️♥️Sheeb♠️♦️ (@Sleepy_Sheeb) August 2, 2024

The previous entry comes under scrutiny when you remember that Deadpool is nigh-immortal and pretty much can’t die. Should he prove as irritating to Thor as he is to everyone else when the unlikely duo meet, the son of Odin might be so frustrated by Deadpool’s existence that he cries when he realizes the Merc with a Mouth can’t die.

8. Because he lost the title of “MCU’s best hair” to Nicepool

Thor was crying because he lost the title of "Best Hair in the MCU" to Nicepool. — João Nunes (@tweetingJoao) July 31, 2024

Thor has always had great hair in the MCU. From his shoulder-length locks in his first appearance in 2011’s Thor to his stylish and short fresh trim in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, it’s always been great. Heck, he even made the long and disheveled hair of “Fat Thor” look good in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. Unfortunately, the uber-polite Deadpool variant in Deadpool & Wolverine, Nicepool, has blown it out of the water. Maybe Thor’s crying about that.

7. Because Deadpool & Wolverine was so good

Thor was crying because the movie is so good and he was thankful. https://t.co/Kq5tMcFaKf — xxtvgxx on Spotify/applemusic (@elaizon22) August 3, 2024

It could be the case that Thor was so overwhelmed by and thankful for how good Deadpool & Wolverine was that he was reduced to tears. Perhaps the God of Thunder was affectionately cradling Deadpool to thank him for bringing such a fantastic movie to the MCU.

6. Because Thor: Love and Thunder was a disaster

Thor was crying because Thor: Love & Thunder was a disaster. 😛 — Prem Khodke (@its_marvelman) August 1, 2024

Conversely, Thor might have been reduced to tears by the fact that his own most recent eponymous film, Thor: Love and Thunder, was trashed by many fans and critics and fell around $100 million short of grossing what its predecessor, Thor: Ragnarok managed to gross worldwide.

5. Because She-Ra didn’t return his phonecalls

Thor was crying because She-Ra, Princess of Power, didn’t return his phone calls. — Deana Christine Cox Hervey (@dchervey) August 6, 2024

Following the tragic death of his previous love, Jane Foster, in Thor: Love and Thunder, Thor might be ready to move on in the MCU and into a new relationship. His multiversal search for a soulmate might have resulted in several phone calls to He-Man’s sister, She-Ra, but the Princess of Power didn’t return them. That’s enough to reduce anyone to tears.

4. Because he lost both of his hammers

Thor was crying because he had lost both his hammers. Not because of Deadpool dying — Darth Vader (@DarthVaderUno) August 2, 2024

Thor’s relationship with his weapons — particularly Mjolnir — is almost like a friendship, and he was sad to lose his mighty hammer when Hela destroyed it in Thor: Ragnarok. Maybe his tears were because he lost Mjolnir and Stormbreaker at some point in the future (strictly speaking, the latter’s an axe, but we’ll let the X poster off on this occasion).

3. Because Marvel Studios couldn’t afford his cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine

We know why Thor was crying. It’s because they couldn’t afford his cameo in the movie 😭😭😭 https://t.co/wNkrcjKTgZ — Raijinshi | Mercy Gaming (@raijinshi_tv) August 1, 2024

Perhaps Thor was crying because he loved Deadpool & Wolverine so much that he wanted to be in it properly but missed out due to Marvel Studios not having the budget to squeeze in an actual Chris Hemsworth cameo (there were lots of others, after all) and instead opted to use a couple of seconds of repurposed footage from 2013’s Thor: The Dark World. Perhaps.

2. Because Deadpool is Noobmaster69

“Thor was crying because deadpool’s last words were “I am noobmaster69”” pic.twitter.com/WXQ5Zx41an — MJ²³ (@iMEisMEi) July 30, 2024

In Avengers: Endgame, the depressed alcoholic Thor was revealed to be spending his days drinking and playing video games, having failed to prevent Thanos from erasing half of all life in the universe. When playing video games online, he was constantly mocked by a user called “Noobmaster69.” Maybe he was crying because he found out Noobmaster69 was a certain Wade Wilson all along.

1. Because Deadpool’s chimichanga gas is putrid

Thor wasn't crying…is eyes were watering because Deadpool ate a bunch of chimichangas and was passing putrid gas….. — Bill Farley (@electric528) August 2, 2024

It would undoubtedly be on-brand for Deadpool’s flatulence to be so foul following a feast of chimichangas that the stench was enough to make a demigod cry. Maybe Thor’s tears were due to the pungent smell in the air following a particularly rancid expulsion of deep-fried burrito-fuelled gas.

