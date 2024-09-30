‘And they said it was a flop’: ‘Agatha All Along’ hexes the haters by doing something no Marvel Disney Plus show has done since ‘WandaVision’

Some dissenting voices on the internet have said Agatha All Along was not made with the typical Marvel comic book fan in mind, but wine moms and LGBT+ viewers instead. Well, we don’t think Marvel is too upset about that shift in demographic because whoever Agatha All Along‘s fans are, they’re coming through for the show.

The show, led by the glittering talent of its coven of witches made up of Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Patti LuPone, Aubrey Plaza, Sasheer Zamata, and Ali Ahn, has achieved a milestone that, according to reports, had remained elusive to Marvel properties since Agatha‘s parent series, WandaVision. According to Cosmic Marvel, after just three episodes, Agatha All Along became the fastest MCU show since its 2021 predecessor to accumulate one billion views on TikTok under its official hashtag. To put things into perspective, Marvel’s latest series was up against nine other properties released in the last four years.

Fans, who have had to deal with critics and petty review-bombers over the last couple of weeks, were naturally ecstatic with the news, commenting “All those grifters looking stupid as f-ck right now,” and “I know the incels crying” on social media. “And they said it was flop,” another Agatha lover boasted.

And they said it was flop pic.twitter.com/gV4aj2iCol — Cosmo🥀 Missing Wanda😔❤️‍🩹 (@WandasCosmos) September 29, 2024 All those grifters looking stupid as fuck right now — Lil Alvin (@KillaRumble4) September 29, 2024

Unfortunately, the social media attention hasn’t exactly translated into similarly unprecedented viewership numbers. Just last Friday, the Walt Disney Company revealed the show’s two-episode premiere had been watched 9.3 million times in the week after release. Although that stat seems impressive on its own, it’s not as historical as what’s happening over on TikTok. The recently canceled Acolyte garnered 11.1 million views in its first five days, with Loki‘s second season making it to 10.9 million in just three days.

Maintaining a solid viewership, however, is arguably more important than debuting with soaring numbers and with how Agatha All Along seems to be building the tension in its story, as well as its social media presence and water cooler dominance, it’s very likely the show will either hold on to all its nine million first-week viewers or even possibly increase that number as more people develop a curiosity for the show.

Disney is obviously concerned with viewership but generating buzz online, especially on TikTok as the most popular app worldwide presently, is nearly just as important in this day and age. Agatha All Along has been quietly building a dedicated fanbase made up of WandaVision loyalists and new viewers who were lured in by the show’s campy, witchy aesthetics, and the promise of a gay romance down the line between the lead character and her nemesis Rio Vidal (Plaza).

The show’s first episodes, which saw the gang head out on an adventure down the Witches’ Road, were embraced by critics, who have awarded the latest Marvel offer with a well-rounded 83% score on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer. We’re really hoping Agatha All Along will take yet another page out of WandaVision‘s book and maintain the same level of creativity and polished writing throughout the season. This is one show we’re strongly rooting for.

