‘Agatha All Along’ hid the MCU’s biggest hint yet that Scarlet Witch is still out there in plain sight, and everybody missed it

Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff and Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness came into conflict with each other during the 2021 Marvel Cinematic Universe series WandaVision on Disney Plus. Harkness had maneuvered herself into the fantasy world Maximoff had created in Westview in an attempt to steal her power, having figured out that she was the fabled “Scarlet Witch” spoken of in the Darkhold.

Of course, in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, after going on a crazed rampage to reunite with the children she created in WandaVision, Maximoff repented and brought down Mount Wundagore on top of herself, seemingly sacrificing her life and destroying all copies of the Darkhold throughout the multiverse in the process.

But, in Marvel’s latest Disney Plus series, Agatha All Along, which began with Harkness still trapped in the “Agnes” persona Wanda left her in at the end of WandaVision, there appears to have been a massive hint that the Avenger is still alive — and that a prominent Agatha All Along character might be in cahoots with her.

What was the hint that suggests the Scarlet Witch is still alive?

When the Darkhold corrupted Wanda Maximoff in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, her fingers turned black — something that was recalled in the first episode of Agatha All Along, when Agatha Harkness (as police detective Agnes) was still trapped in Maximoff’s hex and discovered a body in the woods (that somehow got the tag of Wanda Maximoff as Agatha fought against the former’s hex).

While Harkness was still in the guise of Detective Agnes, after Teen had broken into her house, she interrogated him at the police station. She noticed his fingers were black, prompting him to suggest it was due to having been fingerprinted (and yes, we’re aware all of this won’t make a lick of sense to anyone who hasn’t started watching Agatha All Along yet).

Given that Teen is widely believed to be William “Billy” Kaplan — the comic book character Wiccan, who happens to be Maximoff’s son — this may suggest that the Darkhold hasn’t been destroyed and that he’s been using it. If the Darkhold survived the collapse of Mount Wundagore, maybe Maximoff did too. And if her son is using the Darkhold, maybe he’s doing so in cahoots with his mother to trick Harkness somehow.

MCU fans have long spoken about the idea that Maximoff is still alive, and another moment in the first episode of Agatha All Along hinted at that possibility. It came during the aforementioned scene when Maximoff’s body was discovered — a part of the illusion — and Harkness asked, “She is dead, though, isn’t she, Herb?” and Herb replied, “Oh, she’s really, most sincerely dead” (a line loaned from The Wizard of Oz, incidentally). Harkness’ response was, “You never know.”

It’s all pointing to a dramatic return for Elizabeth Olsen’s character, perhaps even in this season of Agatha All Along — and given that a Scarlet Witch movie is said to be in the works, it would undoubtedly make sense.

