‘Agatha All Along’ is confirmed not to kill off a scarily good MCU trend that we want Disney Plus to carry on forever

Agatha All Along reaches its end with a two-part finale this Halloween week, in a bit of absolutely perfectly scheduling on Marvel’s part. With all its witchy goodness, the Kathryn Hahn-fronted WandaVision spinoff has been peak fall viewing over the past couple months, serving as the MCU’s most sizeable spooky season treat yet. The good news is Marvel’s going to repeat the trick next year, too.

Excepting 2021, Marvel has delivered something for MCU lovers to sink their vampiric teeth into for every Halloween since the franchise’s output on Disney Plus became a thing. 2022 unleashed Werewolf by Night in all its monochrome monster movie-esque glory. 2023 was honestly a bit of a cheat, as Werewolf by Night was released again albeit this time in lurid technicolor, but it still counts.

For 2024, Marvel has gone bigger than ever by serving up a full season of a spooky-themed show. By the looks of things, Agatha may have just established a new annual tradition.

Marvel is set to deliver another Halloween treat after Agatha All Along in 2025

On Tuesday, Disney Plus unveiled an epic sizzle reel for everything Marvel Television is unleashing on streaming over the next 12+ months, teasing everything from Daredevil: Born Again to Wonder Man. In addition, it confirmed that an animated spin-off show that’s been in the works since 2021 will be arriving next year at long last. Namely, What If…? off-shoot Marvel Zombies.

Expected to be a four-episode miniseries event, Marvel Zombies is, of course, inspired by the fifth episode of What If…? season 1. Based on the comic book series of the same name (penned by The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman), the spinoff will return to this other timeline in which the Avengers have been transformed into undead brain-munchers, leaving a ragtag bunch of survivors to battle them to survive. From what we understand, Zombies will feature an ensemble of unlikely zombie-hunters, including Shang-Chi, Ms. Marvel, Yelena Belova, Red Guardian, and Kate Bishop.

The best thing about it, though? Marvel Zombies is announced to be arriving in October 2025, making it our second Halloween-themed full season MCU release in a row. It’s currently unclear exactly how the show will drop, but given its short episode count it’s possible it will land all in one go, perhaps shortly before Oct. 31, in order to give fans a supersized spooky season gift to binge. Alternatively, it is perfectly sized to release once a week across the month.

There’s no guarantee this is going to keep happening moving forward into 2026 — as we know Marvel is generally aiming for quality over quantity with its TV content in future — but now that we’ve had an MCU Halloween release four years sequentially this does feel like something the studio is committed to continuing. A new full-sized season every year wouldn’t be a bad thing either, but we probably shouldn’t take for granted that this will occur every time. If 2026 brings Werewolf By Night In Sepia, though, we will riot.

