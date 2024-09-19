‘Agatha All Along’ is finally here, but how exactly did we get here?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s supernatural doors have swung back open, leading us to the incandescent, two-episode premiere of Agatha All Along, the WandaVision spinoff that’s so far promising to be just as great a watch as its 2021 ancestor.

Recommended Videos

Indeed, Kathryn Hahn is a joy to behold as the snarky, emotive Agatha Harkness, who’s assembled a ragtag crew of casters as they depart on the Witches’ Road in hopes of gaining/discovering that which they need most.

Exactly what that thing might be in Agatha’s case remains to be seen, but all she needs for now is better fortune than she had in WandaVision.

What happened to Agatha Harkness in WandaVision?

Screengrab via Marvel Studios

Agatha first appeared in WandaVision under the guise of Agnes, a neighbor of Wanda and Vision in Westview, the town that Wanda enslaved in order to create her sitcom-esque life that she’s always yearned for since childhood. The spell has no effect on Agatha, however, and she spends the series sneaking around and plotting to figure out how Wanda is doing what she’s doing.

Harkness eventually figures out that Wanda is a wielder of a legendary magic known as chaos magic, and attacks Wanda in hopes of stealing it from her. The two of them duke it out, magic on magic, during which Agatha manages overpower Wanda, but ultimately falls victim to a trap set by Wanda that prevents Agatha from using her magic.

Stealing her magic back from Agatha, Wanda then traps Agatha in her Agnes persona, who goes on to become the protagonist of the fictional, police procedural, show-within-a-show called Agnes of Westview, an episode of which populated the majority of the runtime of Agatha All Along‘s first episode. Unlike in WandaVision, she actually believes that she’s Agnes, and doesn’t realize that she’s actually Agatha Harkness until Billy Kaplan Joe Locke’s unnamed teenage character frees her from the illusion.

The long and short of it? Agatha f***ed around and found out, and even then, she didn’t find out until years later.

As for what became of the Scarlet Witch, Agatha All Along has presented us with a pretty wild revelation about the character, but the idiosyncrasy of the circumstances means that we should still be taking everything with a grain of salt, especially considering that more concrete answers might be rolling up sooner than we think.

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney Plus, with additional episodes releasing every Wednesday until the two-episode finale on Oct. 30.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy