‘Agatha All Along’ shuts up the haters for good with its latest honor that proves it’s among the MCU’s best

Agatha All Along won’t be as good as WandaVision, they said. It’ll be a flop, they said. Well, look at it now! The witchy-themed WandaVision spinoff had a lot stacked against it when it premiered on Disney Plus this past spooky season, but it managed to fly (on its broomstick) beyond its initially lukewarm critical and streaming success to be crowned a true fan-favorite. Now it’s officially one of the MCU’s most notable projects ever, thanks to its record-breaking new accolade.

Despite — or maybe because of — its unparalleled global popularity, the MCU hasn’t usually been an awards magnet, but now and again there’s a Marvel movie or show that makes such a splash the major awards bodies have to sit up and take notice. See Black Panther landing a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars and WandaVision‘s multiple Emmy noms. Speaking of, Wanda and Vision need to make room as Agatha Harkness has now joined them in a very exclusive club.

Agatha All Along becomes only the third MCU project to do this at the Golden Globes

Image via Marvel

The full nominations for the 2025 Golden Globes are in, and for the third year in a row Marvel Studios has received at least one nomination. Congratulations to our favorite wicked witch Kathryn Hahn for landing a seat at the table for the Best Female Performance in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy category.

With Hahn up against such heavyweights as Jean Smart (Hacks), Quinta Brunson (Abbot Elementary), Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building), Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This), and Ayo Edebiri (The Bear), a win is by no means in the bag. Even so, in this case it really is an honor just to be nominated as this ups Marvel’s acting Golden Globe noms by a whole 25%. Hahn is only the fourth MCU star to gain recognition at the Globes in its entire history.

Although this is the MCU’s 10th Globes nomination overall, it is only the third to be handed to one of its TV series. Unsurprisingly, it was Black Panther that broke through first of all, landing three noms for Best Motion Picture — Drama, Best Original Score, and Best Original Song in 2019. Fast forward to 2022 and sequel Wakanda Forever landed another Best Original Song nod, alongside Angela Bassett actually winning for Best Supporting Actress — Motion Picture. That same year, both Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany received Best Actress and Best Actor in a Miniseries nods.

In 2023, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 then cropped up in the newly minted Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category. This feat has been repeated again this year, with Deadpool & Wolverine likewise finding itself among the category’s nominees. So that makes two Golden Globes nominations for Marvel going into 2025 and seven in three years. Not too shabby for a franchise that couldn’t even scrounge up a single nom for its first decade.

Whether Hahn pulls a Bassett and wins or not, by achieving this accolade she’s already proven the Ballad of the Witches Road right — there really was glory at the end. With any luck, this will help convince Marvel to make good on all those rumors of a second season being in the works.

