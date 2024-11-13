‘Season 2 announcement next?’: ‘Agatha All Along’ crew return to Disney Plus for surprise special that’s dropping out of nowhere

Just when you thought we had maybe said goodbye to the Witches Road forever, the cast and crew of Agatha All Along have returned for a surprise special that Disney Plus totally forgot to tell us was coming!

Recommended Videos

Agatha All Along massively upended expectations when, after middling pre-release hype and initial struggles with review-bombing, it ended up going down as one of the most acclaimed Marvel projects of the Multiverse Saga. While we may have had quibbles, critics and fans agreed that the WandaVision sequel was one of the MCU’s best small-screen offerings to date. Something that’s only increased speculation and hope for a second season to what was originally intended to be a miniseries.

We’ve yet to get any announcement on that front, but the good news is we can wallow in the witchy goodness of Agatha Harkness and her chaotic coven for at least one more hour, thanks to Disney Plus’ latest Marvel Studios Assembled special.

Disney Plus confirms Agatha All Along special is releasing out of the blue (or purple)

Photo via Marvel

Tame your fears, a door appears, the time has come to go… back to the world of Agatha All Along as Marvel has just surprised us with the news that the show’s making-of special is incoming.

In response to a fan demanding the release of the latest installment of the long-running behind-the-scenes series, the official Marvel Studios X account decided to drop the bombshell that the Agatha documentary was dropping on Nov. 13 at 6pm PT! Even better, while it will no doubt appear on streaming at the same time, those without a D+ subscription can watch it straight for YouTube at this link.

Those who consume every scrap of MCU-adjacent content will know that Marvel has released an hour-long Assembled making-of special for every single movie and TV release since Phase Four began. Sadly, another similar supplementary series — the clip-based Marvel Studios Legends was recently cancelled on the quiet — so we’re grateful Assembled is still going. That said, we knew Legends‘ days were numbered when it transformed into a YouTube release, so we are slightly concerned these making-ofs could become as non-existent as the Witches Road before long.

Die-hard Agatha fans are ecstatic about this surprise announcement, however, with many hoping it could lead to bigger and better surprises in time. “Season 2 announcement next?” one inquired. Tragically, Marvel has yet to repeat their earlier trick and quote-tweet that with some other mind-blowing revelation. Let’s all get in our spell circles and manifest the news that Agatha and Rio: The Early Years is coming to streaming in 2025.

At least, Agatha is not the last Marvel show coming this year. Don’t forget, we have the third and final season of animated anthology What If…? unfolding daily once it kicks off just in time for the holidays from Dec. 22. Some are speculating that Kathryn Hahn could reprise her role for an episode of the show, but let’s not get our hopes up too much. Although, this Assembled announcement does remind us that Agatha pops up when you least expect it.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy