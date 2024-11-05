‘It’s what we all deserve’: A Marvel blunder may have accidentally confirmed ‘Agatha All Along’ season 2 and we couldn’t be happier

Despite originally being billed as a limited series by Marvel, it looks like the journey down the Witches’ Road is not yet finished in earnest; awards season submissions by Disney have revealed Agatha All Along season 2 is far from wishful thinking.

Variety reported the magical series was submitted in the comedy categories for the likes of the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, and 2025’s Emmys, hinting at more stories to come. The publication explained that the Television Academy’s criteria for limited series state: “The program must tell a complete, non-recurring story and not have an ongoing storyline or main characters in subsequent seasons.”

#AgathaAllAlong, starring Kathryn Hahn, will be submitted in the comedy categories for the upcoming awards season, including the Golden Globes, SAG Awards and next year's Emmy race.



Although the show was conceived as a miniseries, the announcement strongly indicates that more seasons are planned.

Due to the submission into comedy categories instead of limited series, Disney would have to “prove to the TV Academy that more seasons are planned or make an official announcement, similar to what FX did with Shogun.”

How Agatha All Along could continue

Warning: Spoilers to follow for Agatha All Along episodes 8 and 9.

Despite being one of the best Marvel TV shows to date, some of us had mixed feelings about the finale. The lack of context concerning the dark gothic romance between Agatha and Rio left a void. And Agatha’s lack of closure due to her becoming a Wiccan spirit guide instead of passing on to face her son, Nicholas, was a head-scratcher if you look at the plot from an angle other than “we need to set up future spin-offs.”

That being said, showrunner Jac Schaeffer left some doors open. Firstly, Billy and Agatha make it clear their next destination is finding the missing Maximoff twin, Tommy. Billy found a new host body for his brother in episode 8, so we know he’s out there.

The implication is that another season would be Wiccan-centered, with the quest to find Tommy and eventually reunite all Maximoffs in a The Children’s Crusade story as the goal. However, that path is more suited to a Wiccan-titled series, rather than Agatha All Along season 2. Agatha would be a semi-translucent afterthought in her own named series, which would be a bit disappointing.

A way to bring Agatha more in line with Billy’s prominence would be to make her corporeal again. From the way she acted with Billy in episode 9, before she realized he planned to banish her, it seemed like there was a path back to a more physical form. Maybe not a total reincarnation, but something…

Image via Marvel Studios

Whatever the logline would be, the show has written itself into a corner should Marvel want to continue this story under the Agatha banner: the coven is gone and Agatha has been somewhat placed in the background with clear investment going into Billy’s MCU future.

That makes a Wiccan-led spin-off the more logical option, but then you’re missing out on all the good credit Agatha All Along spent weeks racking up. It’s a conundrum only solvable by creatives as trustworthy as Schaeffer, but it’ll be a hot minute before we get clues about what’s coming.

After all, Marvel has developed a bad habit of picking up new characters and dumping them shortly after — like a child growing tired of its toys. Hopefully that doesn’t happen here, because the foundation for more of the universe’s supernatural corner is there. At the very least, Death’s presence should be felt as we search for Tommy. After all, he’s breaking the same natural laws Billy did when he body-hopped.

Despite tricky narrative problems to figure out, more Agatha is unequivocally a good thing. Whatever form she takes next, we’ll be there with popcorn and earthy candles to celebrate the most problematic diva in history.

